NASDAQ Copenhagen A/S
June 16, 2017
Announcement no 56
BRFkredit holds extraordinary General Meeting on Monday 3. july 2017 at 8.30 am at Klampenborgvej 205, 2800 Kgs. Lyngby.
AGENDA
a. Election of member to the Board of Directors
Sven A. Blomberg resigns. The Board proposes CEO Anders Dam as new member of the board.
b. Any other business
Yours sincerely,
Sven A. Blomberg
Please observe that the Danish version of this announcement prevails.
