NASDAQ Copenhagen A/S



June 16, 2017



Announcement no 56







BRFkredit holds extraordinary General Meeting on Monday 3. july 2017 at 8.30 am at Klampenborgvej 205, 2800 Kgs. Lyngby.



AGENDA







a. Election of member to the Board of Directors



Sven A. Blomberg resigns. The Board proposes CEO Anders Dam as new member of the board.



b. Any other business





Yours sincerely,



Sven A. Blomberg











Please observe that the Danish version of this announcement prevails.