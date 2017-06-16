

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Commerce department will release U.S. housing starts data for May at 8.30 am ET Friday. The economists are looking for growth consensus of 1.220 million, up from 1.172 million in the prior year.



Ahead of the data, the greenback traded mixed against its major rivals. While the greenback held steady against the pound, it rose against the rest of major rivals.



The greenback was worth 1.1167 against the euro, 111.33 against the yen, 0.9747 against the franc and 1.2770 against the pound as of 8:25 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX