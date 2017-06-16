SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - June 16, 2017) - Winter drilling in the Athasbasca Basin has revealed significant mineralization and off-scale radioactivity, as well as the opportunity for mineral resource expansion, and analysts now await the preliminary economic assessment that is expected shortly.

Included in this article is: NexGen Energy Ltd. (TSX: NXE) (NYSE: NXE)

NexGen Energy Ltd. released on June 7 the radioactivity results for the final 16 holes of its winter drill program at the Arrow deposit at its Rook I property in the Athabasca Basin in Canada.

David Talbot, an analyst with Eight Capital, in a June 7 report, wrote, "Winter 2017 drilling has ended on a high note as Arrow Deposit is expanded upon scintillometer results from the final 16 holes of the winter 2017 drilling program at Arrow Deposit, Rook I property. While not as spectacular as the potentially new zone of massive to semi-massive pitchblende intercept on A3 Shear announced in late April, systematic drilling of broad and high grade U3O8 mineralization on each of the A1 to A5 Shears should continue to help further expand resources. Furthermore, another zone located 300m to the SW of Arrow presents additional upside potential."

"Winter drilling in the SW and NW gaps was highly successful, returning both high grades and broad intervals of mineralization, both inside and beyond current resource areas. They will be [the] focus of summer drilling. Growth of Arrow should continue, particularly in the SW gap between the main Arrow deposit and the 180m SW deposit," Talbot stated.

