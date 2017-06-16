Karelian Diamond Resources Plc - Holding(s) in Company

Karelian Diamond Resources plc

("Karelian" or "the Company")

Karelian Diamond Resources plc ("Karelian") (AIM: KDR, ESM: KDRI), announces that it was informed on 16 June 2017 that Steven Coomber is now interested in 17,639,111 ordinary shares of €0.00001 in the capital of the Company, equal to approximately 3.02 per cent. of Company's issued ordinary share capital.

