Karelian Diamond Resources Plc - Holding(s) in Company

London, June 16
Karelian Diamond Resources plc
("Karelian" or "the Company")
16 June 2017
Holding in the Company
Karelian Diamond Resources plc ("Karelian") (AIM: KDR, ESM: KDRI), announces that it was informed on 16 June 2017 that Steven Coomber is now interested in 17,639,111 ordinary shares of €0.00001 in the capital of the Company, equal to approximately 3.02 per cent. of Company's issued ordinary share capital.
