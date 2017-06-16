sprite-preloader
Karelian Diamond Resources Plc - Holding(s) in Company

PR Newswire
London, June 16

Karelian Diamond Resources plc

("Karelian" or "the Company")

16 June 2017

Holding in the Company

Karelian Diamond Resources plc ("Karelian") (AIM: KDR, ESM: KDRI), announces that it was informed on 16 June 2017 that Steven Coomber is now interested in 17,639,111 ordinary shares of €0.00001 in the capital of the Company, equal to approximately 3.02 per cent. of Company's issued ordinary share capital.

Further Information:

Professor Richard Conroy, Chairman, Karelian Diamond Resources plc Tel: +353-1-661-8958
Virginia Bull / James Thomas / Nick Harriss, Allenby Capital Limited (Nomad)Tel: +44-20-3328-5656
Ger Heffernan / Jan Fitzell, IBI Corporate Finance Limited (ESM Adviser) Tel: +353-7662-34800
Jon Belliss / Elliot Hance, Beaufort Securities Limited (Broker)Tel: +44-20-7382-8300
Michael Padley, Lothbury Financial Services LimitedTel: +44-20-3290-0707
Don Hall, Hall CommunicationsTel: +353-1-660-9377

www.kareliandiamondresources.com


© 2017 PR Newswire