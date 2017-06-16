

FORM 8.3



PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the 'Code')



1. KEY INFORMATION



+--------------------------------------+-+-------------------------------------+ |(a) Full name of discloser: | |Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd. | | | |('Dimensional'), in its capacity as | | | |investment manager and on behalf its | | | |affiliates who are also investment | | | |managers. Dimensional and its | | | |affiliates expressly disclaim | | | |beneficial ownership of the shares | | | |described in this form 8.3 | +--------------------------------------+-+-------------------------------------+ |(b) Owner or controller of interests | | | |and short positions disclosed, if | | | |different from 1(a): | | | | The naming of nominee or vehicle | | | |companies is insufficient. For a | | | |trust, the trustee(s), settlor and | | | |beneficiaries must be named. | | | +--------------------------------------+-+-------------------------------------+ |(c) Name of offeror/offeree in | |Prospect, Co. Ltd | |relation to whose relevant securities | |(JP3221000007) | |this form relates: | | | | Use a separate form for each | | | |offeror/offeree | | | +--------------------------------------+-+-------------------------------------+ |(d) If an exempt fund manager | | | |connected with an offeror/offeree, | | | |state this and specify identity of | | | |offeror/offeree: | | | +--------------------------------------+-+-------------------------------------+ |(e) Date position held/dealing | |15 June 2017 | |undertaken: | | | | For an opening position | | | |disclosure, state the latest | | | |practicable date prior to the | | | |disclosure | | | +--------------------------------------+-+-------------------------------------+ |(f) In addition to the company in | |NO | |1(c) above, is the discloser making | |If YES, specify which: | |disclosures in respect of any other | | | |party to the offer? | | | | If it is a cash offer or possible| | | |cash offer, state 'N/A' | | | +--------------------------------------+-+-------------------------------------+



2. POSITIONS OF THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE



If there are positions or rights to subscribe to disclose in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 2(a) or (b) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security.



(a) Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates following the dealing (if any)



+---------------------------------------------+-+------------------------------+ |Class of relevant security: | | Ordinary shares | | | | | +---------------------------------------------+-+----------------+-+-----------+ | | | Interests | | Short | | | | | | positions | | +-+---------+-+----+-+------+-+--+ | | | Number | | % | |Number| |% | +---------------------------------------------+-+---------+-+----+-+------+-+--+ |(1) Relevant securities owned and/or | |2,184,000| |1.29| | | | | |controlled: | | | | | | | | | +---------------------------------------------+-+---------+-+----+-+------+-+--+ |(2) Cash-settled derivatives: | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | +---------------------------------------------+-+---------+-+----+-+------+-+--+ |(3) Stock-settled derivatives (including | | | | | | | | | |options) and agreements to purchase/sell: | | | | | | | | | +---------------------------------------------+-+---------+-+----+-+------+-+--+ | | |2,184,000| |1.29| | | | | | TOTAL: | | | | | | | | | +---------------------------------------------+-+---------+-+----+-+------+-+--+



All interests and all short positions should be disclosed.



Details of any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions).



(b) Rights to subscribe for new securities (including directors' and other employee options)



+--------------------------------------------------------------------------+-+-+ |Class of relevant security in relation to which subscription right exists:| | | +--------------------------------------------------------------------------+-+-+ |Details, including nature of the rights concerned and relevant | | | |percentages: | | | +--------------------------------------------------------------------------+-+-+



3. DEALINGS (IF ANY) BY THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE



Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 3(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.



The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.



(a) Purchases and sales



+----------------------+-+-------------+-+--------------------+-+--------------+ |Class of relevant | |Purchase/sale| |Number of securities| |Price per unit| |security | | | | | | | +----------------------+-+-------------+-+--------------------+-+--------------+ |Ordinary shares | |Purchase | | 22,000| | JPY 69.0000| +----------------------+-+-------------+-+--------------------+-+--------------+



(b) Cash-settled derivative transactions



+-----------+-+--------------+-+----------------------+-+------------+-+-------+ | Class of | | Product | | Nature of dealing | | Number of | | Price | | relevant | | description | |e.g. opening/closing a| | reference | | per | | security | | e.g. CFD | | long/short position, | | securities | | unit | | | | | |increasing/reducing a | | | | | | | | | | long/short position | | | | | +-----------+-+--------------+-+----------------------+-+------------+-+-------+ | | | | | | | | | | +-----------+-+--------------+-+----------------------+-+------------+-+-------+



(c) Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)



(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying



+--------+-+-----------+-+-----------+-+----------+-+--------+-+---------+-+------+-+--------+ |Class of| | Product | | Writing, | |Number of | |Exercise| | Type | |Expiry| | Option | |relevant| |description| |purchasing,| |securities| | price | | e.g. | | date | | money | |security| | e.g. call | | selling, | | to which | |per unit| |American,| | | | paid/ | | | | option | | varying | | option | | | |European | | | |received| | | | | | etc. | | relates | | | | etc. | | | |per unit| +--------+-+-----------+-+-----------+-+----------+-+--------+-+---------+-+------+-+--------+ | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | +--------+-+-----------+-+-----------+-+----------+-+--------+-+---------+-+------+-+--------+



(ii) Exercise



+------------+-+---------------+-+---------------+-+-------------+-+-----------+ | Class of | | Product | | Exercising/ | | Number of | | Exercise | | relevant | | description | | exercised | | securities | | price per | | security | | e.g. call | | against | | | | unit | | | | option | | | | | | | +------------+-+---------------+-+---------------+-+-------------+-+-----------+ | | | | | | | | | | +------------+-+---------------+-+---------------+-+-------------+-+-----------+



(d) Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)



+------------------+-+-----------------------+-+-------+-+---------------------+ |Class of relevant | | Nature of dealing | |Details| | Price per unit (if | | security | | e.g. subscription, | | | | applicable) | | | | conversion | | | | | +------------------+-+-----------------------+-+-------+-+---------------------+ | | | | | | | | +------------------+-+-----------------------+-+-------+-+---------------------+



4. OTHER INFORMATION



(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements



+------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or | |understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may | |be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the person | |making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in | |concert with a party to the offer: | |Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If | |there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none' | +------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ | | | | | | +------------------------------------------------------------------------------+



(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives



+------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, | |between the person making the disclosure and any other person relating to: | |(i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or | |(ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant | |securities to which any derivative is referenced: | |If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none' | +------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ | | | | | | +------------------------------------------------------------------------------+



(c) Attachments



+-----------------------------------------------------+---+----+ | Is a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions) attached? | | NO | +-----------------------------------------------------+---+----+



+---------------------+---+---------------+ | Date of disclosure: | | 16 June 2017 | +---------------------+---+---------------+ | Contact name: | | Joann Kong | +---------------------+---+---------------+ | Telephone number: | | 020 3033 4876 | +---------------------+---+---------------+



Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service and must also be emailed to the Takeover Panel at monitoring@disclosure.org.uk. The Panel's Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code's disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.



The Code can be viewed on the Panel's website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.



