VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/16/17 -- Kootenay Zinc Corp. (the "Company") (CSE: ZNK)(CSE: ZNK.CN)(CNSX: ZNK)(OTCQB: KTNNF)(FRANKFURT: KYH) provides the following update on exploration activities and upcoming drill testing at the Sully project.

Field programs have continued through May and early June and the project team has completed a number of activities at the site, with a specific focus on the E3 Target: detailed gravity surveying, interpretation and mass modeling, prospecting and mapping, soil geochemistry sampling, drilling preparations and road/access preparations.

Excel Geophysics has recently completed interpretation and mass modeling of the new data collected at E3. The work resulted in a well-defined, sizeable and discreet anomaly at this target location. As compared to measurements and analysis at E1, the data suggest that E3 is not as dissected or disturbed, making it a more attractive target for drilling. At the time of planning exploration at E1, permits to drill E3 had not yet been received. The necessary exploration permits have since been granted. Brian Jones, principle of Excel stated, "E3 has emerged as a strong geophysical target. Now it needs to be tested." A drill site has been identified and preparations are underway to mobilize FB Drilling of Cranbrook, BC.

The project team has also completed new prospecting and sampling over the EAST anomaly area and has collected outcrop samples from a number of sites for assay. Many new outcrop locations were identified and visible sphalerite was found disseminated in irregular patches at one of the outcrops. This style of mineralization is reminiscent of mineralization in rocks two to three kilometres south of the Sullivan deposit on North Star Hill. A total of 17 outcrop samples were sent for analysis. Samples from two of these sites returned zinc values greater than 10,000 ppm (roughly 1%); one of these sites is 100 metres south of the surface projection of the E3 gravity anomaly.

A soil geochemical survey extended previous coverage to complement existing property-wide geological mapping. Thirty-four samples were collected along the base of the slope, including below E3. Several samples returned anomalous zinc in the 150 to 300 ppm range with higher zinc values in general proximity to the E3 drill target.

The Company is excited to drill test E3 to determine the source of the gravity anomalies at Sully and will provide further updates on progress and results.

About the Company

Kootenay Zinc Corp. is a mineral exploration and development company based in Vancouver, British Columbia that is presently targeting the Sully Property. The Company is focused on discovering large-scale sedimentary-exhalative ("SEDEX") deposits.

The Sully Property comprises 1,375 hectares located approximately 30 kilometres east of Kimberley, B.C., and overlies rocks of similar age and origin as those which host the world-class Sullivan deposit, owned by Teck Resources Ltd. Sullivan was discovered in 1892, and is known to be one of the largest SEDEX deposits in the world. Over its 100-year lifetime, Sullivan produced approximately 150 million tonnes of ore, including approximately three hundred million ounces of silver, eight million tonnes of zinc and eight million tonnes of lead. The equivalent level of strata as at Sullivan and that formed on the margin of that same basin are present at the Sully Property. The Company cautions that past results or discoveries on proximate land are not necessarily indicative of the results that may be achieved on the Sully Property.

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by the Company's Project Manager, Paul Ransom, P.Geo., a "Qualified Person" as defined in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

