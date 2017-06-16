The FIT program, which is being developed with the support of the UNDP, is expected to encourage grid-connected renewable energy projects as well as off-grid generation.

Sudan has one of the lowest levels of solar development in Africa, although it has one of the best levels of solar radiation in the whole continent.

The Sudanese government has tried to implement several initiatives to increase the share of renewables in the country's energy mix over the past year, but so far results seem to be quite limited.

However, the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), which is supporting the Sudanese government's efforts to promote renewables, is now seeking consultants with experience in the development of national ...

