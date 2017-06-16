Global IOT Healthcare Market Forecast 2017-2027

LONDON, June 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Hardware, Software, Analytic Services, Clinical Data Analytics, Financial Data Analytics, Operational Analytics, Opportunities for Telemedicine & Connected Health Within the IoT Ecosystem

The global IoT healthcare market is estimated at $10.6bn in 2016 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 23.3% from 2017-2027. The analytic services segment held the largest market share, with $5.7 billion in value in 2016 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 22.4% for the period 2017-2027.

Report Scope

•Global IoT Healthcare Market forecastsfrom2017-2027

• This report also shows forecast to 2027 for theleading segments and sub segmentsof the IoT healthcare market:

- Hardware

- Software

- Analytic Services: Clinical Data Analytics, Financial Analytics, Operational Analytics

The forecast for each leading segment and sub segment isfurther segmented by region: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World (RoW).

• This report provides forecasts to 2027 for theseregional and national markets:

- North America: the US and Others

- Europe: Germany, France, the UK and Others

- Asia-Pacific: China, Japan, India and Others

- Rest of the World (RoW): Middle East and Others

Each regional market isfurther segmented into the leading segments and sub segmentsof the IoT healthcare market. Whereas, each national market is further segmented into the leading segments of the IoT healthcare market.

• This report discusses theleading companiesthat hold the largest market shares in the IoT healthcare market:

- Cerner Corporation

- Cognizant Technology Corporation

- GE Healthcare

- McKesson Corporation

- United Health Group (Optum)

- Koninklijke Philips NV

- Siemens AG

• This report discussesPorter's Five Forces Analysis. These forces analyze the IoT healthcare market from five different perspectives such ascompetitive rivalry within the industry; threat of new entrants; bargaining power of suppliers; bargaining power of buyers; and threat of substitute products.

• Further, this report discussescompetitive landscapewhich includes information onpartnerships, collaboration, joint ventures, product launch/development and acquisitions.

List of Companies Mentioned in the Report

