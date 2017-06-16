Global IOT Healthcare Market Forecast 2017-2027

LONDON, June 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
Hardware, Software, Analytic Services, Clinical Data Analytics, Financial Data Analytics, Operational Analytics, Opportunities for Telemedicine & Connected Health Within the IoT Ecosystem
The global IoT healthcare market is estimated at $10.6bn in 2016 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 23.3% from 2017-2027. The analytic services segment held the largest market share, with $5.7 billion in value in 2016 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 22.4% for the period 2017-2027.
(Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/523989/Visiongain_Logo.jpg )
How this report will benefit you
Read on to discover how you can exploit the future business opportunities emerging in this sector.
In this brand, new192-page reportyou will receive162 charts- all unavailable elsewhere.
The 192-page report provides clear detailed insight into the global IoT healthcare market. Discover the key drivers and challenges affecting the market.
By ordering and reading our brand new report today you stay better informed and ready to act.
Report Scope
•Global IoT Healthcare Market forecastsfrom2017-2027
• This report also shows forecast to 2027 for theleading segments and sub segmentsof the IoT healthcare market:
- Hardware
- Software
- Analytic Services: Clinical Data Analytics, Financial Analytics, Operational Analytics
The forecast for each leading segment and sub segment isfurther segmented by region: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World (RoW).
• This report provides forecasts to 2027 for theseregional and national markets:
- North America: the US and Others
- Europe: Germany, France, the UK and Others
- Asia-Pacific: China, Japan, India and Others
- Rest of the World (RoW): Middle East and Others
Each regional market isfurther segmented into the leading segments and sub segmentsof the IoT healthcare market. Whereas, each national market is further segmented into the leading segments of the IoT healthcare market.
• This report discusses theleading companiesthat hold the largest market shares in the IoT healthcare market:
- Cerner Corporation
- Cognizant Technology Corporation
- GE Healthcare
- McKesson Corporation
- United Health Group (Optum)
- Koninklijke Philips NV
- Siemens AG
• This report discussesPorter's Five Forces Analysis. These forces analyze the IoT healthcare market from five different perspectives such ascompetitive rivalry within the industry; threat of new entrants; bargaining power of suppliers; bargaining power of buyers; and threat of substitute products.
• Further, this report discussescompetitive landscapewhich includes information onpartnerships, collaboration, joint ventures, product launch/development and acquisitions.
Visiongain's study is intended for anyone requiring commercial analyses for the IoT healthcare market. You find data, trends and predictions.
Buy our report todayGlobal IoT Healthcare Market Forecast 2017-2027: Hardware, Software, Analytic Services, Clinical Data Analytics, Financial Data Analytics, Operational Analytics, Opportunities for Telemedicine & Connected Health Within the IoT Ecosystem.
To request a report overview of this report please email Sara Peerun at sara.peerun@visiongain.com or call Tel: +44-(0)-20-7336-6100 or click on https://www.visiongain.com/Report/1876/Global-IoT-Healthcare-Market-Forecast-2017-2027
List of Companies Mentioned in the Report
Accenture Global Service Limited
Acrendo Software
Advanced MD
Advocate Healthcare
Aetna
AfroCentric Health
AirTight Networks
Alexian Brothers
All Systems Designed Solutions, Inc.
Allina Health
Allscripts
American Funds
Anthem
Apigee
Arizona Connected Care
ASSERTUS Inc.
Athena Health
Atlantic Pathology
BASYS
Capario
Care360
Centene
Cerner
Cerner Innovation, Inc.
Chalmers P.
Cigna
Cisco
Confire
Conifer Health Solutions
Covisin
CVS Health
Cypress Benefit
Datis
Dell
DNAnexus
EClinical Works
Eight Height Plans
EmailPros
Emdeon
Encore Health Resources, LLC
EPIC
Experian
Explorys
FICO
Fortines
GE
Georgia West Imaging
Glens Falls Hospital
GNS Healthcare
Healthnet
Highland Hospital
HIPAAHQ
HRP Labs
Humana
IBD
iCentra
Ifa Systems AG
Insta Health Solutions
Intermountain Healthcare
JWYN Technologies
Kaiser Permanente
L3 prime
LiveData
Lumenis
Mayo Clinic
McKesson
Medalogix
Medanalytics
Mede Analytics
Medpac
MedSynergies
Merge Healthcare
Miami Children's Hospital
Milliman
Neophasis
NTT Data
Online Tech
ONR
Optum, inc.
Oracle
Orion Health
Outpatient Imaging LLC
Parkland Hospital
PatientPoint
Permanente Medical Centre
Philips
Philips Healthcare
Pitney Bowes
Practice Admin
Practice Fusion
Practo
Qiagen
Real Time Medical
SAS Institute
Siemens Medical Solution
Singapore National Eye Center
Sirenum
Somnia Anesthesia
SPI Healthcare
Staffs
StatSoft
Truven Health Analytics
United LLC
Verisk Analytics
Watchguard Technologies
Work Plus
WRS Health
Wylie VA
Xerox
Zephyr Health
Zynx Health
To see a report overview please email Sara Peerun on sara.peerun@visiongain.com