Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Horizontal Directional Drilling (HDD) Market: Analysis By Type (Maxi HDD, Midi HDD, Mini HDD), By Application (Construction, Telecommunication, Oil and Gas, Others), By Region, By Country: Opportunities and Forecast (2017-2022)" report to their offering.

The global HDD market is projected to display growth represented by a CAGR of 6.85% during 2017 2022, chiefly driven by increasing urbanization, rising population, growing awareness about minimally invasive techniques and increasing telecom industry. Among the regions, Asia Pacific is predicted to advance at the highest rate, mainly driven by increase in infrastructure expenditure coupled with growing telecom industry and oil and gas projects.

The installation of utility segment such as power cables, sewer lines, water transmission lines coming under construction segment of HDD market accounts for major share and is followed by surging telecom industry with increasing applications. Various mining and facility construction projects undergo various challenges such as installation of proper drainage pipes.

These installations demand for appropriate HDD rig size as per installation requirement which further reduces the capital and maintenance costs. This implication of trenchless HDD method is boosted with growing construction industry. Setting up of water treatment plants and processing water to the ocean through single exit point on the seabed floor with the use of HDD eliminates the cost of laying pipeline on the ocean floor and provide power to remote offshore locations.

Companies Mentioned

Ditch Witch

Drillto Trenchless CO., LTD.

Herrenknecht AG

Michels© Corporation

Prime Drilling GmbH

Southeast Directional Drilling

Tracto-Technik GmbH Co. KG

UEA

Vermeer Corporation

XCMG Group

Key Topics Covered:

1. Research Methodology

2. Executive Summary

3. Strategic Recommendation

4. Horizontal Directional Drilling (HDD) Market: Product Overview

5. Global Horizontal Directional Drilling (HDD) Market: Growth and Forecast

6. Global Horizontal Directional Drilling (HDD) Market: Regional Analysis

7. North America Horizontal Directional Drilling (HDD) Market Analysis

8. Europe Horizontal Directional Drilling (HDD) Market Analysis

9. APAC Horizontal Directional Drilling (HDD) Market Analysis

10. ROW Horizontal Directional Drilling (HDD) Market: Country Analysis

11. Market Dynamics

12. Market Trends

13. Company Profiles

