

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Amazon (AMZN) and Whole Foods Market, Inc. (WFM) announced a definitive merger agreement under which Amazon will acquire Whole Foods Market for $42 per share in an all-cash transaction valued at approximately $13.7 billion, including Whole Foods Market's net debt. The companies expect to close the transaction during the second half of 2017.



Whole Foods Market will continue to operate stores under the Whole Foods Market brand. John Mackey will remain as CEO of Whole Foods Market and Whole Foods Market's headquarters will stay in Austin, Texas.



