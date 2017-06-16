TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - June 16, 2017) - Axiom Real-Time Metrics, the premier provider of eClinical software solutions and services to small to mid-sized life sciences organizations, will be in Chicago, Illinois from June 17 th to 21 st exhibiting at the 2017 DIA Annual Meeting. DIA's event brings thousands of professionals together to foster innovation that leads to the development of safe and effective products and therapies to patients.

"The DIA Meeting is a key annual event for Axiom. It is a chance to interact with clients, prospective clients and industry peers. We are excited to share what we are working on and to have the opportunity to illustrate the value of our powerful full-service eClinical suite. The event is also a great forum to hear from the field. Axiom's objective is to solve our client's problems and support them in achieving their goals -- to make timely decisions by having greater study knowledge and rapid information access, successfully deliver studies, and advance their programs," shared Andrew Schachter, CEO and Founder.

"Our focus is on small to mid-sized biotech, pharma and device companies. This segment is who we have designed our Fusion eClinical Suite and services for. We strongly believe that small organizations should be working with best-in-class, enterprise level tools in terms of functionality. In terms of user experience and performance, a fully unified platform is a must so that your data resides in one spot; and as we like to say 'you need to own your data relationship'. Fusion enables single-sign-on to all of the Modules and associated data used in your studies. The ability to tailor a custom suite based on your needs is a definite advantage -- you choose exactly what you need from our 15 modules and complementary services. Most importantly, our close working relationships with our clients, the service experience and attention to the details is what sets us apart from the rest of the industry. Please stop by for a conversation - our approach is different, and we'd like to show you how!" contributed Sarah Glofcheskie, Chief Strategy Officer.

The team representing Axiom at the event is comprised of 15 members from across the organization, including Andrew Schachter, Founder/CEO, Heather Williams, Senior Director of Client Engagement and representatives from the Business Development, Training, Project Management, and Data Management groups.

About DIA 2017

The DIA Annual Meeting is the largest, longest-running event in the life sciences industry designed to foster the international exchange of actionable insights to improve health globally through the advancement of lifesaving medicines and technologies. Themed "Driving Insights to Action," DIA 2017 will host more than 7,000 professionals in the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device communities from more than 50 countries around the globe. DIA 2017 boasts more than 450 exhibiting companies, 10+ tracks, and more than 160 sessions.

About Axiom Real-Time Metrics

Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, Axiom delivers intuitive, powerful and cost-effective eClinical solutions and services focused around your entire study. Axiom's eClinical suite, Fusion, delivers a powerful range of innovative end-user focused, unified functionality and 15 modules. Fusion Delivers: EDC, DM, IWRS, CTMS, Inventory Management, IVR, Patient Portal, AE/SAE Tracking, Safety Database, Central Lab, Imaging, eTMF, and 24/7 Project and Clinical Data Reporting. Services include: DM, Clinical Consulting, Biostatistics and Pharmacovigilance. For more information, please visit http://www.axiommetrics.com/

