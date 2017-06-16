

BENTONVILLE (dpa-AFX) - Walmart (WMT) announced an agreement to acquire Bonobos, Inc., one of the leading apparel brands built on the internet, for $310 million in cash. Walmart said the brands will be offered on Jet.com and possibly other Walmart brands in a variety of countries over time, and include Bonobos and recently-acquired ModCloth. The acquisition is expected to close toward the end of the second quarter or the beginning of the third quarter of the current fiscal year.



Walmart said the addition of Bonobos is part of a broader e-commerce strategy to enhance the customer value proposition, including: offering customers low prices and convenient ways of getting the items they buy every day, like food and consumables; offering a vastly expanded assortment while building expertise in key long-tail categories, like apparel and home; and adding best-in-class owned, vertical consumer brands to be sold on those brands' properties, and over time, Jet.com.



