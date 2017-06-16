Wolters Kluwer, a leading global provider of information and point of care solutions for the healthcare industry, is proud to announce that its Lippincott Professional Development program is a recipient of the American Nurses Credentialing Center's (ANCC) 2017 Accreditation Premier Program Award. The award recognizes accredited organizations that excel in providing high quality continuing nursing education activities and are exemplars in innovation, leadership, and best practice models for continuing nursing education (CNE).

Lippincott Professional Development is a suite of solutions that includes Continuing Education (CE) products, activities, and institutional training. With over 2,000 education activities, Lippincott Professional Development provides the largest number of nursing CE courses available online.

"Wolters Kluwer's Professional Development team brings deep expertise, strong leadership, and strategic thinking and planning that has positively impacted not only the development of CNE activities, but also influenced nurse learners to improve or change practice," said Jennifer Graebe, MSN, RN, NEA-BC, ANCC Senior Operations Manager, Primary Accreditation.

"We are deeply honored to be recognized by the ANCC for the excellence of our CNE programs and leadership," said Cathy Wolfe, President CEO, Health Learning, Research Practice at Wolters Kluwer. "Our goal is to ensure that every nurse has access to the high-quality CE they need to develop skills and succeed in their work to provide the best evidence-based patient care."

Lippincott Professional Development has been accredited since 1978, originally by the American Nurses Association and now by the American Nurses Credentialing Center. In 2013, Lippincott CE earned the ANCC Accreditation with Distinction, which recognizes exemplary continuing nursing education providers.

For more information about the 2017 ANCC Accreditation Premier Program Awards visit: http://www.nursecredentialing.org/2017-AccreditationPremierProgramAwardWinner

To learn more about Lippincott Professional Development solutions, visit any of the following sites: Lippincott NursingCenter, Lippincott CEConnection, and Lippincott Professional Development.

