Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Industrial Lubricant Market: Analysis By Product Base Oil, By Type, By Industry Application, By Region, By Country: Opportunities and Forecast (2017-2022)" report to their offering.

The global market is projected to display a growth represented by a CAGR of 3.03% during 2017 2022, chiefly driven by the rapid growth in industries and automotive sector. The new emerging industries like Mining, Marine, etc. along with the increase in manufacturing companies, both in developed and developing countries are driving the demand of high quality lubricants due to the growing presence of synthetic and bio lubricants in the market.

Rapid industrialization and increasing demand has raised the production rate in almost every manufacturing company, globally. Industries are now therefore more concerned with the maintenance of machinery to provide better quality product. This has escalated the demand of lubricants. Moreover with the need of enhanced lubricants to work under extreme conditions, its new technology will drive the market in coming future.

Companies Mentioned

Exxon Mobil

FUCHS Group

Royal Dutch Shell

BP Global

Total Lubricants

Sinopec Limited

PetroChina Company Limited

Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL)

Key Topics Covered:

1. Research Methodology

2. Executive Summary

3. Strategic Recommendations

4. Industrial Lubricant Outlook

5. Global Industrial Lubricant Market: Growth and Forecast

6. Global Industrial Lubricant Market- Segment Breakdown

7. Global Industrial Lubricant Market: Regional Analysis

8. North America Industrial Lubricant Market: An Analysis

9. South America Industrial Lubricant Market: An Analysis

10. Europe Industrial Lubricant Market: An Analysis

11. APAC Industrial Lubricant Market: An Analysis

12. Middle East Africa Industrial Lubricant Market: An Analysis

13. Market Dynamics

14. Market Trends

15. Porter's Five Forces Analysis -Industrial Lubricant Market

16. SWOT Analysis -Industrial Lubricant Market

17. Competitive Landscape

18. Policy and Regulatory Landscape

19. Company Profiles

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/zd9mz4/global_industrial.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170616005381/en/

Contacts:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T. Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Related Topics: Oil, Lubricants and Greases