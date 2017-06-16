Global System Integrator Market to Reach $68.9 Billion by 2025 - Analysis By Industry, Service, Technology & Geography - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global System Integrator Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2025" report to their offering.

The Global System Integrator Market is poised to grow at a CAGR of around 5.9% over the next decade to reach approximately $68.92 billion by 2025.

This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2014, 2015 revenue estimations are presented for 2016 and forecasts from 2017 till 2025.

The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.



Key Trends:



Increased acceptance of BYOD Policy



Huge requirement for Specialized System Integrators



Advanced technological developments in System Integrato

Report Highlights:



The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2025, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2025

Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments



Companies Mentioned



Burrow Global LLC

Prime Controls LP

Wunderlich-Malec Engineering

Dynamysk Automation Ltd.

Matrix Technologies

Design Group

Avanceon

Maverick Technologies

Wood Group Mustang

ATS Automation

Tesco Controls Inc.

Mangan Inc.

CEC Controls Co. Inc

Stadler + Schaaf Mess - Und Regeltechnik GmbH

- Und Regeltechnik GmbH Intech Process Automation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/64kfqd/global_system

