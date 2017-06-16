TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund - Revised Quarterly Tender Results

16 June 2017

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited

(a non-cellular company limited by shares incorporated in the Island of Guernsey under the Companies (Guernsey) Law 2008, as amended, with registered number 57985 and registered as a Registered Closed-ended Collective Investment Scheme with the Guernsey Financial Services Commission. Legal entity identifier: 549300P9Q5O2B3RDNF78)



Re: Revised Tender Submission Results

The Directors of TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited wish to declare that an amendment has been made to the previously announced aggregate Tender Submissions of 1,849,957 ordinary shares received by the deadline date of 1 June 2017 for the Tender Quarter Record Date of 30 June 2017.



The revised aggregate Tender Submission, following revocation of an erroneously submitted request, is 348,715 ordinary shares.







For further information, please contact:



Numis Securities Limited:

Nathan Brown +44 (0)20 7260 1000

Hugh Jonathan



TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited:

John Magrath +44 (0)20 7015 8900

Alistair Wilson

