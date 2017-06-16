ATLANTA, GA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/16/17 -- Medovex Corp. (NASDAQ: MDVX), ("Medovex" or the "Company"), a developer of medical technology products, today announced that it has received its first three commercial orders for its DenerveX™ System. On June 5, 2017, the Company announced it had received CE Mark approval for the system allowing for it to be marketed in Europe.

The first commercial orders of the DenerveX System included both the DenerveX Kit containing the DenerveX Device and the DenerveX Pro-40 Generators for Germany, UK and Italy.

Manny Sablowski, Sr. Vice President of Sales and Marketing, stated, "We are pleased to have already received three stocking orders from our distributors EDGE Medical of Manchester England, TCB Ortho Division of Germany, and AlfaMed of Porto San Giorgio, Italy. This early interest speaks to the high degree of anticipation of our soon to be performed first human case in the EU."

Patrick Kullmann, Medovex President and COO, stated, "Receiving multiple orders from three of our distributors so closely on the heels of our recent receipt of CE Mark clearly gives us reason for cautious optimism. We are pleased to be building atop of our recent accomplishment of receiving CE Mark, not just for our shareholders, but for all of those suffering from often debilitating lower back pain associated with Facet Joint Syndrome."

Kullmann continued, "We look forward to seeing additional early sales in the future through our already established international distribution network being able to offer surgeons, pain management specialists and patients an alternative, designed to be more cost effective and less invasive treatment option to the current surgical forms of treatment. We also expect hospital centers and physicians to soon organize patients for treatment."

Facet Joint Syndrome (FJS), also known as spinal osteoarthritis, spinal arthritis, or facet joint osteoarthritis, is a significant health and economic problem in the United States and other countries in the EU and Rest of World affecting millions each year. Current treatment options are generally temporary and there is no proven long-lasting option for FJS.

The DenerveX System is a highly differentiated technology. It denervates and removes capsular tissue from the Facet Joint in one single procedure. Treatment results from the combined effect of a deburring or polishing action and RF ablation treatment on the Facet Joint. Using this new technique, the slowly rotating burr removes the targeted facet joint synovial membrane and joint surface while the heat ablation destroys tissue and denudes any residual nervous and synovial membrane overlying the joint, removing the end point sensory tissue of the joint.

The DenerveX System consists of the DenerveX Device Kit, containing a single use medical device and the DenerveX Pro-40 Power Generator. The DenerveX system is not yet FDA cleared.

Medovex was formed to acquire and develop a diversified portfolio of potentially ground breaking medical technology products. Criteria for selection include those products with potential for significant improvement in the quality of patient care combined with cost effectiveness. The Company's first pipeline product, the DenerveX device, is intended to provide long lasting relief from pain associated with facet joint syndrome at significantly less cost than currently available options. To learn more about Medovex Corp., visit www.medovex.com

