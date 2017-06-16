On request of Momentum Group AB (publ), company registration number 559072-1352, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has admitted the company's shares to trading on Nasdaq Stockholm, with effect from June 21, 2017. The decision is conditional upon that Momentum Group AB (publ) can meet the requirements regarding liquidity.



The company has 1,063,7801 A-shares and 27,201,636 2 B-shares as per today's date.



Short Name: MMGR B -------------------------------------------------------- Number of B-shares to be listed: 27,201,6363 -------------------------------------------------------- ISIN Code: SE0009922305 -------------------------------------------------------- Order Book ID: 139749 -------------------------------------------------------- Average Daily Turnover: 750, 000 EUR -------------------------------------------------------- Clearing: CCP cleared -------------------------------------------------------- Segment: Mid Cap -------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: STO Equities CCP / 182 -------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size Table: Other Equities / 227 -------------------------------------------------------- MIC: XSTO --------------------------------------------------------



ICB Classification:



Industry code: 2000 Industrials --------------------------------------------------- Supersector code: 2700 Industrial Goods & Services ---------------------------------------------------



