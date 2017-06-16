Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Europe Energy Storage Systems Market (2017-2023): Forecast By Technology, Applications, and Countries" report to their offering.

According to research, Europe Energy Storage System market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 14.5% during 2017-2023. However, energy storage systems market is still in its initial phase of deployment in most of the European countries on account of lack of common policy framework across different countries which is creating uncertainties among companies and investors to invest in technologies and R&D.

Energy Storage systems are gaining popularity in the Europe due to growing power demand, declining cost of energy storage systems and shift towards more cleaner fuels. Electro-chemical batteries are now mostly used to bridge the power demand and supply gap by storing the renewable energy and managing grid during peak hours instead of using fossil fuels.

Power utilities is the biggest application area for energy storage systems as high initial investments are required for large scale storage systems and also these have better access to energy infrastructure. However, energy storage in residential sector is gaining popularity in the European countries such as Germany, Italy and UK due to government subsidy on installing residential solar plus storage systems.

Companies Mentioned

AES Energy Storage

BYD Co. Ltd.

Eaton Corporation Plc.

EnerSys

Exide Technologies

LG Chem Co. Ltd.

Saft Groupe S.A

Samsung SDI

Sonnen GmbH

Younicos AG



Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction

3. Global Energy Storage Systems Market Overview

4. Europe Energy Storage Systems Market Overview

5. Europe Energy Storage Systems Market Dynamics

6. Europe Energy Storage Systems Market Trends

7. Europe Energy Storage Systems Market Overview By Technology

8. Europe Energy Storage Systems Market Overview- By Applications

9. Germany Energy Storage Systems Market Overview

10. France Energy Storage Systems Market Overview

11. Spain Energy Storage Systems Market Overview

12. United Kingdom Energy Storage Systems Market Overview

13. Italy Energy Storage Systems Market Overview

14. Rest of Europe Energy Storage Systems Market Overview

16. Competitive Landscape

17. Company Profiles

18. Key Strategic Recommendations

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/h4wczt/europe_energy

