Europe Energy Storage Systems Market (2017-2023): Forecast By Technology, Applications, and Countries
According to research, Europe Energy Storage System market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 14.5% during 2017-2023. However, energy storage systems market is still in its initial phase of deployment in most of the European countries on account of lack of common policy framework across different countries which is creating uncertainties among companies and investors to invest in technologies and R&D.
Energy Storage systems are gaining popularity in the Europe due to growing power demand, declining cost of energy storage systems and shift towards more cleaner fuels. Electro-chemical batteries are now mostly used to bridge the power demand and supply gap by storing the renewable energy and managing grid during peak hours instead of using fossil fuels.
Power utilities is the biggest application area for energy storage systems as high initial investments are required for large scale storage systems and also these have better access to energy infrastructure. However, energy storage in residential sector is gaining popularity in the European countries such as Germany, Italy and UK due to government subsidy on installing residential solar plus storage systems.
Companies Mentioned
- AES Energy Storage
- BYD Co. Ltd.
- Eaton Corporation Plc.
- EnerSys
- Exide Technologies
- LG Chem Co. Ltd.
- Saft Groupe S.A
- Samsung SDI
- Sonnen GmbH
- Younicos AG
