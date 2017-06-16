

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - An online survey by a dairy organization has revealed some startling facts, including that almost half of adults do not know where chocolate milk comes from.



According to the survey conducted by the Innovation Center for U.S. Dairy, seven percent of American adults believe that chocolate milk comes from brown cows, while 48 percent of people admitted to not being sure of where chocolate milk comes from.



The survey covered more than 1,000 adults aged 18 and over in April 2017, and its results were released just ahead of the National Dairy Month of June. The Innovation Center for U.S. Dairy is an advocacy organization for dairy farmers and people in the dairy industry.



The website of the Innovation Center for U.S. Dairy has the answer as to where chocolate milk comes from.



'Actually, chocolate milk - or any flavored milk for that matter - is white cow's milk with added flavoring and sweeteners,' the website says.



The site also busts some other myths of chocolate milk in its 'facts and myths' section, including the myths that chocolate milk is not as nutritious as white milk and that drinking chocolate milk causes weight gain.



A study of more than 7,000 children and adolescents revealed that drinking flavored or white milk was not related to an increase in body mass index, when compared to children and adolescents who did not drink milk, the website says.



Nevertheless, the survey underscores the fact that Americans are basically agriculturally illiterate, with many people not knowing where food is grown and how it arrives at stores.



According to studies, people who live in farming communities as well as people with higher education levels know where their food comes from.



But less than 2 percent of Americans are actively involved in food production, while today's consumers are at least three generations removed from agriculture.



