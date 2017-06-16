Global Advanced Process Control (APC) Software Market to Grow at a CAGR of 8.45% by 2021: Driven by Rising use of IoT & Increase in Robotics in Process Industries - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Advanced Process Control (APC) Software Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

The global advanced process control (APC) software market to grow at a CAGR of 8.45% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global Advanced Process Control (APC) Software Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in market is deployment of mobile apps to leverage APC software. APC software, in the future, will be managed by mobile apps. This is to provide better control within industries. Managing all the processes through an application will reduce the workload at the back-end, wherein data from different sources are collected and analyzed. Mobiles will reduce the wastage of time during processes through effective and seamless communication.

According to the report, one driver in market is advantage of minimal resource requirement post implementation. Process industries use many systems and different technologies to carry out their operations. This makes their work difficult as the companies are required to sort out information from a massive assemblage of data through various machines, which have different technological features attached to them. This makes the whole process complex, and the propensity of making errors in analyzing the data also increases.

With the deployment of APC software, industries require fewer resources to monitor processes. This is because the APC software integrates the industrial processes of an entire industry to deliver data systematically. The advanced software deployed in each unit displays real-time data, performs complex calculations, and represents the result in an organized manner. This reduces the adoption rate of other technology or software. With adoption of industry wide APC software, businesses can enhance profit due to optimization of resources and reducing the level of resource wastage. It is expected that resource optimization will arise as a major driving factor behind the adoption of APC software in industries during the forecast period.

