

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Institute for Social Research of the University of Michigan's consumer sentiment data for June will be revealed at 10:00 am ET Friday. The index is forecast to show a reading of 97.0, slightly down from 97.1 in May.



Ahead of the data, the greenback traded mixed against its major rivals. While the currency dropped against the euro, franc and the yen, it recovered from early low against the pound.



The greenback was worth 1.1172 against the euro, 110.91 against the yen, 0.9740 against the franc and 1.2770 against the pound as of 9:55 am ET.



