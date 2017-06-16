Global Electric Propulsion Satellite Market to Grow at a CAGR of 13.9% by 2021 - Increasing Preference for Green Propulsive Technologies - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The global electric propulsion satellite market to grow at a CAGR of 13.95% during the period 2017-2021.
The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
According to the report, one driver in market is growing preference for hosted payload. In a hosted payload approach, government or defense agencies attach a small module to a commercial satellite, where the module operates independently and is dedicated to the requirements of the government or defense agencies. However, such payload or module shares the same power supply and transponders that the commercial modules use. The government agencies usually prefer such approaches to achieve cost efficiencies and to negate the need to build and launch a separate dedicated satellite. Such approaches also reduce the risk of inadequate funding, launch delays, and operational failures. In last five years, there were many contracts awarded to various organizations by governments and defense organizations in support of hosted payload approach with a prime focus on minimizing the cost burden and enhance efficiency.
Key vendors
- Airbus
- Boeing
- OHB
- Orbital ATK
- Thales
Other prominent vendors
- Ball Aerospace
- Lockheed Martin
- Mitsubishi Electric
- Safran
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: Executive summary
PART 02: Scope of the report
PART 03: Research Methodology
PART 04: Introduction
PART 05: Market landscape
PART 06: Market segmentation by propulsion type
PART 07: Geographical segmentation
PART 08: Decision framework
PART 09: Drivers and challenges
PART 10: Market trends
PART 11: Vendor landscape
PART 12: Appendix
