Global Electric Propulsion Satellite Market to Grow at a CAGR of 13.9% by 2021 - Increasing Preference for Green Propulsive Technologies - Research and Markets

The global electric propulsion satellite market to grow at a CAGR of 13.95% during the period 2017-2021.



The report, Global Electric Propulsion Satellite Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

According to the report, one driver in market is growing preference for hosted payload. In a hosted payload approach, government or defense agencies attach a small module to a commercial satellite, where the module operates independently and is dedicated to the requirements of the government or defense agencies. However, such payload or module shares the same power supply and transponders that the commercial modules use. The government agencies usually prefer such approaches to achieve cost efficiencies and to negate the need to build and launch a separate dedicated satellite. Such approaches also reduce the risk of inadequate funding, launch delays, and operational failures. In last five years, there were many contracts awarded to various organizations by governments and defense organizations in support of hosted payload approach with a prime focus on minimizing the cost burden and enhance efficiency.

Key vendors



Airbus

Boeing

OHB

Orbital ATK

Thales



Other prominent vendors



Ball Aerospace

Lockheed Martin

Mitsubishi Electric

Safran



Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: Executive summary



PART 02: Scope of the report



PART 03: Research Methodology



PART 04: Introduction



PART 05: Market landscape



PART 06: Market segmentation by propulsion type



PART 07: Geographical segmentation



PART 08: Decision framework



PART 09: Drivers and challenges



PART 10: Market trends



PART 11: Vendor landscape



PART 12: Appendix



