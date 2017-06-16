

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Directors Guild of America or DGA has expressed strong objection to Sony Pictures Home Entertainment's recently launched 'Clean Version' initiative. The Guild said, 'We are committed to fighting the unauthorized editing of films.'



DGA notified Sony for immediate removal of all clean versions, until it get permission from each and every director.



Sony's plan is to make available edited version of movies for television, in-flight entertainment, iTunes, Vudu and FandangoNow, along with the original versions.



Sony wanted to remove offensive language, sexual implication and adult content in movies. The clean version project totaled 24 movies, including five titles of 'Spider Man,' 'Captain Philips,' 'Moneyball,' 'Big Daddy,' 'Easy A,' and 'Ghostbusters.'



The guild said they are committed to vigorously defending against unauthorized alteration of films. In a public statement, DGA said, 'Directors have the right to edit their feature films for every non-theaterical platform, plain and simple.'



The guild sternly warned that it is a violation of the agreement to release an edited version on a platform, without giving the director an opportunity to edit. The statement further said the creators of the film dedicate years of hard work to realize their full version.



Man Jit Singh, president of Sony Pictures Home Entertainment responded that if any of the directors are unhappy, they can opt out of the the agreement with Sony for altering their theatrical versions of the films.



Directors Adam McKay, Judd Apatow, actor Seth Rogen and several others publicly criticized Sony's move.



