In recent years, huge shift has been seen in the demand for diets of pets. The owners are looking for pet foods which are organic natural, premium, free of genetically modified organisms (GMOs), grain-free, and low-carbohydrate content. New product launches with organic features are showing the strongest growth in the market.

Additionally, marketing and labelling is also trending in the pet food market. Health is one of the active topics around the world for pets. The maximum launches of pet foods in recent years are marketed on their health benefits.

The Pet food market has been segmented on the basis of Food Type, Pet Type, Sales Channel, and Country. Based on Food Type, the market is segmented into Wet/Canned Food, Treats/Snacks, Dry Food, and Others (Veterinary Diet, Organic, and Nutritional Food). Based on Pet Type, the market is segmented into Dogs, Cats, and Others. Based on Sales Channel, the market is segmented into Specialized Pet Shops, Hypermarkets, Internet Sales, and Others (Grocery Stores, Non-grocery Stores).

The report highlights the adoption of Pet Food in LAMEA. Based on Pet Type, the market is segmented into Dogs, Cats, and Others. Based on Food Type, the market is segmented into Dry Food, Wet Food, and Others. Based on the Sales Channel, the market is segmented into Online, Hyper Market, Specialized Pet Shops, and Others.

The report also covers country wise segmentation of Pet Food market. The countries included in the report are Brazil, Argentina, UK, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Nigeria and Rest of LAMEA.

Blue Buffalo Pet Products, Inc.

Snyder's-Lance, Inc.

Invivo Group

Mars Inc.

Nestle

Berwind Corporation

Colgate-palmolive co

Procter gamble co



