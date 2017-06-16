ATLANTIC CITY, NJ -- (Marketwired) -- 06/16/17 -- In 2002, Spectrum Gaming Group developed a ground-breaking theory to project how land-based gaming and online would eventually converge: The Spectrum Internet Gaming Heuristic Theorem (SIGHT). Fifteen years later, in partnership with Spectrum Gaming Capital, that theorem has been updated and summarized in a White Paper that highlights findings form Spectrum's ongoing analysis of the gaming industry, including:

The entrance of land-based casinos, armed with brands and an array of licenses, is altering the face of Internet gaming, rendering nearly all past and present revenue projections obsolete.

Public policy can be best advanced by ensuring that land-based casinos be the primary operators and/or beneficiaries of online gaming.

In New Jersey, where Atlantic City casinos can legally operate online gaming sites, as much as 80 percent of the players are new customers who were not previously in casinos' databases.

Online gaming will capture a different demographic than traditional land-based casinos, including a new cohort of younger adults who can be effectively encouraged to visit land-based casinos.

Online gaming will, for the most part, not cannibalize land-based spending. Indeed, the evidence indicates that existing land-based customers who also wager online will ultimately increase their land-based spend.

While such findings might seem counter-intuitive, they are supported by actual results and assumptions that led to Spectrum's original SIGHT thesis:

People are hard-wired to enjoy games of chance and take reasonable risk, regardless of age.

People are also hard-wired to enjoy social settings and seek entertainment experiences with other adults.

A 2017 SIGHT summary is available here: http://www.spectrumgaming.com/dl/SpectrumSIGHTWhitePaperJune2017.pdf.

