Research and Markets - Global Data Center Construction Market to Grow at a CAGR of 8.3% by 2021 - Key Vendors are AECOM, Arup Group, Corgan, DPR Construction, Gensler & HDR

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Data Center Construction Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

The global data center construction market to grow at a CAGR of 8.32% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global Data Center Construction Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in market is increase in purchase of renewable sources of energy. The escalating consumption of electricity by data centers worldwide is creating a thrust toward green data centers that are powered by renewable sources of energy. Advanced designs and strategies are implemented in data centers to enhance its operational performance. Use of renewable energy sources, energy-efficient infrastructure, and waste recycling are some of the methods implemented in green data centers. Most of the mega data centers are being powered by renewable resources such as wind energy and solar panels. Google is planning to power all its data center operations using renewable sources of energy by 2017. Microsoft has purchased more than 500 MW of renewable power in the US in 2016.

According to the report, one driver in market is data center tax incentives and reduction in electricity cost. Tax incentives play a vital role in the establishment of data centers worldwide. When an enterprise chooses a location for setting up a facility, it considers factors such as availability of power, connectivity, and tax incentives offered by the local government. If an enterprise can create jobs for the native population by establishing a data center, it can earn more tax incentives. Almost all states in the US offer tax incentives to organizations that are establishing data center facilities. This trend can be witnessed worldwide in a majority of countries.

Key vendors



AECOM

Arup Group

Corgan

DPR Construction

Gensler

HDR

Page Southerland Page

Holder Construction Group

Jones Engineering Group

Structure Tone

Syska Hennessy

Turner Construction



Other prominent vendors



Baselayer Technology

Balfour Beatty

Beca

Cannon Technologies

Clune Construction

Commodore Contracting

Others



Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: Executive summary



PART 02: Scope of the report



PART 03: Research Methodology



PART 04: Introduction



PART 05: Market landscape



PART 06: Five forces analysis



PART 07: Market segmentation by end-user



PART 08: Market segmentation by electrical construction



PART 09: Market segmentation by mechanical construction



PART 10: Market segmentation by geography

PART 11: Decision framework



PART 12: Drivers and challenges



PART 13: Market trends



PART 14: Vendor landscape



