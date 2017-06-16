Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Telepresence Robots Market 2016-2025 by Application (Business, Healthcare, Education, Others), Robot Mobility and Geography" report to their offering.

Telepresence robots enable people to attend meetings remotely, homebound students to attend classes, physicians to virtually diagnose patients in remote hospital wards, and travelers to enjoy a real-time tour of new places. Global demand for telepresence robots in 2025 will advance to $5.11 billion. The market is driven by the substantial increase of tele-conference, tele-education, remote monitoring, tele-healthcare, virtual tourism, and tele-socialization.

"Global Telepresence Robots Market 2016-2025 by Application (Business, Healthcare, Education, Others), Robot Mobility and Geography" is based on a comprehensive research of the telepresence robots market by analyzing the entire global market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain.

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends Market Opportunities

Porter's Fiver Forces



Based on application, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue included for 2014-2025 (historical and forecast) for each section.

Business and Enterprise

Healthcare

Education and Training

Others



Based on revenue source, the global market is analyzed on the following segments with annual revenue in 2014-2025 provided for each segment.

Sales

Renting/Leasing

Service



Based on robot mobility, the global market is divided and analyzed on the following segments with annual revenue in 2014-2025 provided for each sector.

Mobile Robots

Stationary Robots

Companies Mentioned

Anybots Inc.

Double Robotics Inc.

Intouch Technologies, Inc.

iRobot Corporation

Mantaro

Revolve Robotics

Suitable Technologies Inc.

Telepresence Robotics Corporation

VGO Communications Inc (Vecna Technologies)

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Market Overview and Qualitative Analysis

3 Analysis of Global Market by Application

4 Analysis of Global Market by Revenue Source

5 Analysis of Global Market by Robot Mobility

6 Analysis of Global Market by Region

7 Competitive Landscape

8 Investing in Global Market: Risk Assessment and Management

