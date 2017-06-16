Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Telepresence Robots Market 2016-2025 by Application (Business, Healthcare, Education, Others), Robot Mobility and Geography" report to their offering.
Telepresence robots enable people to attend meetings remotely, homebound students to attend classes, physicians to virtually diagnose patients in remote hospital wards, and travelers to enjoy a real-time tour of new places. Global demand for telepresence robots in 2025 will advance to $5.11 billion. The market is driven by the substantial increase of tele-conference, tele-education, remote monitoring, tele-healthcare, virtual tourism, and tele-socialization.
"Global Telepresence Robots Market 2016-2025 by Application (Business, Healthcare, Education, Others), Robot Mobility and Geography" is based on a comprehensive research of the telepresence robots market by analyzing the entire global market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain.
In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:
- Market Structure
- Growth Drivers
- Restraints and Challenges
- Emerging Product Trends Market Opportunities
- Porter's Fiver Forces
Based on application, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue included for 2014-2025 (historical and forecast) for each section.
- Business and Enterprise
- Healthcare
- Education and Training
- Others
Based on revenue source, the global market is analyzed on the following segments with annual revenue in 2014-2025 provided for each segment.
- Sales
- Renting/Leasing
- Service
Based on robot mobility, the global market is divided and analyzed on the following segments with annual revenue in 2014-2025 provided for each sector.
- Mobile Robots
- Stationary Robots
Companies Mentioned
- Anybots Inc.
- Double Robotics Inc.
- Intouch Technologies, Inc.
- iRobot Corporation
- Mantaro
- Revolve Robotics
- Suitable Technologies Inc.
- Telepresence Robotics Corporation
- VGO Communications Inc (Vecna Technologies)
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Market Overview and Qualitative Analysis
3 Analysis of Global Market by Application
4 Analysis of Global Market by Revenue Source
5 Analysis of Global Market by Robot Mobility
6 Analysis of Global Market by Region
7 Competitive Landscape
8 Investing in Global Market: Risk Assessment and Management
