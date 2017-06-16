Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Co's Investment Trust Plc - Announcement re: Tender Offer Acceptances

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN OR THE REPUBLIC OF SOUTH AFRICA OR INTO ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO MIGHT CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OR BREACH OF ANY APPLICABLE LAW.

16 June 2017

Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc

Announcement of Tender Offer acceptances

On 17 May 2017, the Company announced the publication of a circular in respect of a tender offer for up to 40 per cent. of the issued share capital of the Company.

Following the deadline for receipt of tenders on 15 June 2017, a total of 20,357,155 Shares (representing approximately 38.3 per cent. of the issued share capital of the Company) had been validly tendered by Shareholders under the Tender Offer.

As certain Shareholders have not tendered Shares or have tendered less than their Basic Entitlement, Shareholders who tendered in excess of the Basic Entitlement will have 100 per cent. of their excess tenders satisfied. In accordance with the terms and conditions set out in Part 3 of the Circular and after any fractional entitlements under the Tender Offer have been rounded down, subject to the Tender Offer becoming unconditional, J.P. Morgan Cazenove will therefore acquire 20,357,155 Shares, representing approximately 38.3 per cent. of the issued share capital of the Company.

Realisation of the Tender Pool willcommence on 19 June 2017 and the Tender Offer will be completed as soon as practicable after all of the assets contained in the Tender Pool have been realised.

Terms used in this announcement shall have the same meaning as set out in the Circular.

