Shanghai Disney Resort Hosts Spectacular One Year Anniversary Celebration With Guests From Across China

Shanghai Disneyland caps incredible first year, welcoming over 11 million guests since its historic June 2016 opening

SHANGHAI, June 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Shanghai Disney Resort marked its first anniversary tonight, as floating lanterns representing good fortune for the past, present and future hovered above Shanghai Disneyland during a magical celebration at the resort's Enchanted Storybook Castle.

"Shanghai Disney Resort's first anniversary is cause for great celebration for everyone involved in bringing this spectacular dream to life," said Bob Iger, chairman and CEO of The Walt Disney Company. "We're grateful to the people of China for making this unique destination a tremendous success -- more than 11 million guests have already visited, and we look forward to welcoming many more in the years to come."

Guests were entertained by the Mandarin version of "When You Wish Upon a Star," as a montage of photos and videos highlighting events of the first year at Shanghai Disney Resort were projected on the facade of Enchanted Storybook Castle, as well as actual guest videos and images of magical memories from their visits to the authentically Disney, distinctly Chinese destination.

Shanghai Disneyland has proved to be enormously popular with guests from home and abroad, welcoming more than 11 million guests in its first year of operation. The resort exceeded every one of The Walt Disney Company's expectations, from theme park attendance to guest satisfaction.

With its tremendous popularity with guests from across China, the resort has already announced its first post-opening expansion, a new immersive land themed to the Toy Story franchise, set to open in 2018.

The innovative attractions and entertainment at Shanghai Disneyland have earned top honors from across the theme park industry over the past year, including the Themed Entertainment Association (TEA), International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions (IAAPA), Visual Effects Society (VES) and China Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions (CAAPA).

Shanghai Disney Resort was one of the most ambitious projects in the history of The Walt Disney Company. One year ago today, the wonder and imagination of Disney greeted the people of China in magical new ways as the gates opened to Shanghai Disneyland, a theme park like no other with the biggest, tallest castle in any Disney park, the first pirate-themed land and Disney's most technologically advanced park to date.

Shanghai Disney Resort is filled with immersive Disney storytelling, thrilling attractions, spectacular live entertainment and memory-making experiences designed to inspire and delight Chinese guests. The world-class vacation destination includes a magical theme park with six themed lands, two imaginatively designed hotels, a Disneytown shopping and dining district, and Wishing Star Park recreational area.

About Walt Disney Parks and Resorts:

Walt Disney Parks and Resorts are where dreams come true. More than sixty years ago, Walt Disney created a new kind of entertainment families could experience together, immersed in detailed atmospheres and vibrant storytelling. His vision now includes a collection of six of the world's leading family vacation destinations - Disneyland Resort, Anaheim, Calif.; Walt Disney World Resort, Lake Buena Vista, Fla.; Tokyo Disney Resort, Urayasu, Chiba, Japan; Disneyland Paris, Marne-la-Vallée, France; Hong Kong Disneyland Resort, located on Lantau Island; and Shanghai Disney Resort, Pudong New District, Shanghai, China. In addition, Walt Disney Parks and Resorts includes the world-class Disney Cruise Line; Disney Vacation Club; Aulani, A Disney Resort and Spa; Adventures by Disney, a guided group vacation experience to some of the world's most popular destinations; and Walt Disney Imagineering, which creates and designs all Disney parks, resorts and attractions.