The Keyes Company Gains Traction with Chinese Investors Hungry for South Florida Real Estate

MIAMI, FL and BEIJING, CHINA / ACCESSWIRE / June 16, 2017 / The Keyes Company has made substantial inroads with many of the wealthy Chinese investors looking for real estate investments in South Florida and the Caribbean. During the last three years, the firm has dedicated significant resources focused on China's exclusive Luxury Property Show - including the LPS Beijing 15th Edition event running June 16-18 and again in Shanghai December 8-10.

Recent reports show China is projected to be responsible for nearly $220 billion in direct investment in U.S. commercial and residential real estate from 2016 to 2020. Keyes has positioned itself to take advantage of this trend. The firm began traveling to China for the Luxury Property Show in May 2014 and plans to continue making multiple trips each year for the next decade.

Indra and Haimnath Ragbir of Keyes spearhead the China trips. The Ragbir team specializes in luxury residential properties, the EB-5-USA Visa Immigration Program, commercial properties and international buyers.

"Each opportunity to present at the Luxury Property Show gives us access to ultra-luxury real estate investors from all over the world," said Haimnath Ragbir. "We're excited that several South Florida and Caribbean developers have placed the confidence in our team to help market their projects to well-healed international buyers from China, Russia, Middle East, India and Europe."

In addition to Keyes and Illustrated Properties luxury listings, other properties will also be featured at LPS Beijing including Brickell City Centre (in conjunction with One Sotheby's), Palazzo Del Sol -Fisher Island, Buena Vista-Key Biscayne, Metropica, Paramount, The Gale, RIVA Residences-Fort Lauderdale, The Grove Resort-Orlando, City Center West Orange, The Reserve at Edgewood, and a The Island Ranches at the South of Abaco.

The Ragbirs will be spending nine days in Beijing with seven Keyes associates building on the relationships they developed at prior LPS events and striking up new ones.

"We are fully committed to the luxury market segment; capitalizing on the inbound offshore business fits perfectly with our strategy," said Keyes CEO Mike Pappas. "The high level of activity generated from each China trip shows us that many Asian and Eastern European investors are seeking U.S. residency and the excellent investment opportunities in our growing South Florida real estate market."

In 2016, Keyes listed more than one billion dollars in homes valued at more than a million dollars under its Keyes, Illustrated Properties and Platinum Properties brands.

"The Ragbirs have done a great job building lasting relationships with offshore investors," added Pappas. "We are excited about the prospects for the upcoming LPS Beijing 15th Edition event."

About The Keyes Company: Independently-owned and operated since 1926, The Keyes Company is a leader in the real estate industry. Keyes completed a merger with Illustrated Properties in July 2016. Following the merger, Keyes has 58 offices, more than 3,000 Associates and nearly $6 billion in annual real estate sales and services. Keyes' offices are distributed throughout six counties - Miami-Dade, Broward, Palm Beach, Martin, St. Lucie, and Volusia. Keyes expands our Associates' reach globally as a Founding Member and Shareholder of Leading Real Estate Companies of the World®. In addition to our Associates' expertise, The Keyes Company offers a suite of resources to cover whatever needs arise while buying or selling your home. Your mortgage, title, insurance, and property management needs can all be managed in-house, allowing us to close your deal with speed and efficiency while giving you the opportunity to talk to a real person whenever you have a question.

