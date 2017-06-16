Global Change and Configuration Management Software Market to Grow at a CAGR of 6.8% by 2021 - Analysis By Deployment Model & Geography - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global change and configuration management software market to grow at a CAGR of 6.82% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global Change and Configuration Management Software Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is automation of CCMS. Organizations need trained professionals to execute any changes related to IT or software configuration. Automation of change and configuration processes creates a template that guides the evolution of a change ticket. It specifies the number of possible scenarios and the appropriate action to be taken in each particular scenario so that the system needs minimal human attention.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is vendor's pricing strategies. To thrive in a competitive market environment, software vendors are adopting customer-centric pricing strategies enabled by advances in technology. A growing number of CCMS vendors are adopting value-based pricing models that focus on the customer's needs and perception of value. Software pricing and delivery are based on the software vendor's ability to offer value for the customer. The pricing also depends on the vendor's ability to clearly differentiate the features of the software solution from other similar services available in the market.

Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is high cost of implementation and maintenance. The high cost of deploying on-premises CCMS is a major challenge to the growth of the market. The overall price of the software includes the cost of software licensing, system designing and customization, implementation, training, maintenance, and collateral licensing requirements. An organization that has purchased the software requires IT staff with the relevant skill set for successful implementation of the software. Implementation of CCMS software requires self-assessment, clear vision, planning, adequate funding, and cooperation at all managerial levels.

Key vendors



HPE

IBM

Microsoft

Oracle

VMware



Other prominent vendors



BMC Software

CA Technologies

Computer Sciences Corporation

eG Innovations

Interlink Software Services

Ipswitch

LANDesk Software

SAP

Serena Software

SunView Software



Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: Executive summary



PART 02: Scope of the report



PART 03: Introduction



PART 04: Economic overview



PART 05: Market assumptions



PART 06: Market landscape



PART 07: Market segmentation by deployment model



PART 08: Market segmentation by geography



PART 09: Buying criteria



PART 10: Decision framework



PART 11: Drivers and challenges



PART 12: Market trends



PART 13: Five forces analysis



PART 14: Vendor landscape



PART 15: Key vendor analysis



