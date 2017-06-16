RAADR, Inc. Announces the Completion and Release of All Financials to the OTC Markets Website

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / June 16, 2017 / After much anticipation, RAADR, Inc. (OTC PINK: RDAR), a technology and software development company that monitors cyber bullying and social media platforms through its artificially intelligent proprietary web-based application, announced today that all financial records have been completed, reviewed and uploaded to the OTC Markets website. The company anticipates that the OTC will update the ticker symbol and reporting status and tier within the next 24-48 hours.



This announcement comes just in time for a series of major technological advances including the push of app updates to iOS and Android in the coming week that will contain many new key features to the software that will be instantly live to users. RAADR developers were closely monitoring potential changes during the recent Apple Annual Developer Conference. The company actively is preparing for the latest version of iOS and will be assuring that the RAADR apps are updated accordingly for best use.

RAADR Chief Technology Officer Scott Ferreira says, "New Updates to existing platform services are sure to take RAADR from 100 monthly active users to over 10,000."

Finally, RAADR announced that to better serve the market in the future, they have decided to occasionally license what has already been built to companies that could assist in the growth of the technology. The first opportunity will be licensing to a private company who will use that capability to raise more money which will further fund developments on the RAADR platform. It is important to note that under this short-term license, RAADR will still own the rights to the underlying technology and will benefit from any continued development that will occur. This will set the RAADR development team up for huge success in the future building out this very robust platform.

About RAADR, Inc.:

RAADR, Inc., makers of the artificial intelligent proprietary technology application RAADR©, have developed a web-based tool that provides families with peace of mind when it comes to knowing that children are safe from bullying and predatory behavior unfortunately so prevalent today. By customizing their own unique monitoring and alert settings, parents and guardians can be alerted when their children's Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and other pertinent social media platforms under scrutiny become posted with inappropriate language. By utilizing customized keywords chosen by the user that are added to an already existing database, parents and guardians can carry a sense of assuredness that the youth they love and are responsible for are safe and acting in a fun, yet appropriate manner. No parent or guardian has the time or resources to be in constant surveillance of all the Social Media platforms in which their children might be active. Nor do most children want intense scrutiny of their updates and postings, despite the best intentions. You want to trust your children, while at the same time knowing that you are protecting them. RAADR© gives families the ability to protect their image, combat erroneous postings and for individuals safeguard their children from online bullying. The Company's core competency is focused on building and acquiring apps and other products, services and companies to build a nationwide network of related businesses that are positioned to serve the mobile app development needs of small businesses and individuals.

Safe Harbor:

