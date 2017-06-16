SANTA CLARA, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/16/17 -- Cohesity, the pioneer of hyperconverged secondary storage, has announced that Cohesity DataPlatform was named a 2017 SIIA CODiE Awards finalist in the Best Storage & Back Up Solution category. Finalists represent the best products, technologies, and services in software, information and business technology.

Cohesity DataPlatform is the only hyperconverged solution designed to eliminate secondary storage silos by converging all secondary data workloads on a unified platform that spans multi-cloud and on-premises infrastructure. Its hyperconverged architecture supports not only storage but also the convergence of data management functions. With Cohesity, enterprises can simplify their storage and data protection infrastructure, improve service levels by reducing backup RTOs and RPOs, and leverage public cloud economics with native cloud integration. In addition, the platform empowers companies to gain visibility into their dark data with in-place analytics, accelerate test/dev with copy data management, and reduce total cost-of-ownership for secondary storage by 80 percent or more.

The SIIA CODiE Awards are the premier awards for the software and information industries, and have been recognizing product excellence for over 30 years. The awards offer 93 categories that are organized by industry focus of education technology and business technology. Cohesity DataPlatform was honored as one of 205 finalists across the 59 business technology categories.

"I am impressed by the level of innovation and creativity of the products that have been selected as this year's CODiE Award finalists. We are happy to recognize these products and the power they have to transform the future of how we do business," said Ken Wasch, president of SIIA.

"Cohesity's hyperconverged approach has transformed the secondary storage landscape, providing an answer to the surging size and complexity of secondary data by consolidating fragmented point solutions on a unified architecture," said Cohesity Head of Marketing and Product Patrick Rogers. "It is an honor to receive this recognition from SIIA's prestigious awards program along with the incredible response we've experienced from the global market for Cohesity's solutions."

The SIIA CODiE Awards are the industry's only peer-recognized awards program. Business technology leaders including senior executives, analysts, media, consultants and investors evaluate assigned products during the first-round review, which determines the finalists. SIIA members then vote on the finalist products and the scores from both rounds are tabulated to select the winners. Winners will be announced during the CODiE Award Business Technology Winner Announcement & Celebration, July 25 in San Francisco. For more details about Cohesity's submission, please visit the Best Storage & Back Up Solution awards website.

About the SIIA CODiE™ Awards

The SIIA CODiE Awards is the only peer-reviewed program to showcase business and education technology's finest products and services. Since 1986, thousands of products, services and solutions have been recognized for achieving excellence. For more information, visit siia.net/CODiE.

About Cohesity

Cohesity makes your data work for you by consolidating secondary storage silos onto a hyperconverged, web-scale data platform that spans both private and public clouds. Enterprise customers begin by radically streamlining their backup and data protection, then converge file and object services, test/dev instances and analytic functions to provide a global data store. Cohesity counts many Global 1000 companies among its rapidly growing customer base. CRN named Cohesity a Top 25 Disrupter and one of the 10 Coolest Hyperconverged Products of 2016. For more information, visit www.cohesity.com and follow @cohesity on Twitter.

Media Contacts

BOCA Communications for Cohesity

cohesity@bocacommunications.com



