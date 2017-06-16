Research and Markets- Global Application Lifecycle Management Market to Grow at a CAGR of 5.7% by 2021 - Key Vendors are Atlassian, HPE, IBM & Microsoft

DUBLIN, June 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Application Lifecycle Management Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.
The global application lifecycle management market to grow at a CAGR of 5.73% during the period 2017-2021.
The report, Global Application Lifecycle Management Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
One trend in market is emergence of next-generation ALM. Organizations are developing and enhancing software and mobile applications at a rapid rate because of the changing market landscape and to deliver better customer experiences. Technology users across the globe are demanding faster delivery of engaging applications with high quality and excellent performance. Speed and quality are the parameters that vendors need to balance to continuously stay ahead of the competition. The constantly evolving demands to deliver new digital innovations challenge the vendors to build, test, and deliver software in new ways. To help customers accelerate their DevOps processes, HPE launched HPE ALM Octane. This solution can provide insights to developers and testers, helping them deliver applications quickly without compromising on quality or end-user experience.
According to the report, one driver in market is ALM drives productivity and quicker time to market. ALM helps organizations to achieve higher productivity by providing end-to-end performance report before the delivery of the application. It also helps organizations to deliver services on time to its users. ALM helps speed up the development and test cycles, which helps in quicker time to market. The functions in organizations are fully automated and streamlined when ALM software package is used, resulting in rapid designing, delivering, and deploying of the software. Furthermore, ALM helps to centralize the management, attain real-time visibility into the application delivery process, and implement consistent workflows and processes across the application lifecycle, thereby reducing the duplication of effort between projects.
Key vendors
- Atlassian
- HPE
- IBM
- Microsoft
Other prominent vendors
- CA Technologies
- CollabNet
- Intland Software
- Kovair Software
- Micro Focus
- Neudesic
- Object Technology Solutions
- Rocket Software
- Siemens Product Lifecycle Management Software
- VersionOne
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: Executive summary
PART 02: Scope of the report
PART 03: Research Methodology
PART 04: Introduction
PART 05: Market Landscape
PART 06: Market size and forecast
PART 07: Market segmentation by deployment
PART 08: Geographical Segmentation
PART 09: Market drivers
PART 10: Impact of drivers
PART 11: Market challenges
PART 12: Impact of drivers and challenges
PART 13: Market trends
PART 14: Buying Criteria
PART 15: Five forces analysis
PART 16: Vendor landscape
PART 17: Key vendor profiles
PART 18: Market assumptions
