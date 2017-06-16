Research and Markets- Global Application Lifecycle Management Market to Grow at a CAGR of 5.7% by 2021 - Key Vendors are Atlassian, HPE, IBM & Microsoft

DUBLIN, June 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Application Lifecycle Management Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

The global application lifecycle management market to grow at a CAGR of 5.73% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global Application Lifecycle Management Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in market is emergence of next-generation ALM. Organizations are developing and enhancing software and mobile applications at a rapid rate because of the changing market landscape and to deliver better customer experiences. Technology users across the globe are demanding faster delivery of engaging applications with high quality and excellent performance. Speed and quality are the parameters that vendors need to balance to continuously stay ahead of the competition. The constantly evolving demands to deliver new digital innovations challenge the vendors to build, test, and deliver software in new ways. To help customers accelerate their DevOps processes, HPE launched HPE ALM Octane. This solution can provide insights to developers and testers, helping them deliver applications quickly without compromising on quality or end-user experience.



According to the report, one driver in market is ALM drives productivity and quicker time to market. ALM helps organizations to achieve higher productivity by providing end-to-end performance report before the delivery of the application. It also helps organizations to deliver services on time to its users. ALM helps speed up the development and test cycles, which helps in quicker time to market. The functions in organizations are fully automated and streamlined when ALM software package is used, resulting in rapid designing, delivering, and deploying of the software. Furthermore, ALM helps to centralize the management, attain real-time visibility into the application delivery process, and implement consistent workflows and processes across the application lifecycle, thereby reducing the duplication of effort between projects.



Key vendors



Atlassian

HPE

IBM

Microsoft



Other prominent vendors



CA Technologies

CollabNet

Intland Software

Kovair Software

Micro Focus

Neudesic

Object Technology Solutions

Rocket Software

Siemens Product Lifecycle Management Software

VersionOne



Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: Executive summary



PART 02: Scope of the report



PART 03: Research Methodology



PART 04: Introduction



PART 05: Market Landscape



PART 06: Market size and forecast



PART 07: Market segmentation by deployment



PART 08: Geographical Segmentation



PART 09: Market drivers



PART 10: Impact of drivers



PART 11: Market challenges



PART 12: Impact of drivers and challenges



PART 13: Market trends



PART 14: Buying Criteria



PART 15: Five forces analysis



PART 16: Vendor landscape



PART 17: Key vendor profiles



PART 18: Market assumptions



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/f6dhpf/global

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716