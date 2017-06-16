OEM Coatings Market Worth 69.28 Billion USD by 2022

PUNE, India, June 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The report"OEM Coatings Marketby Formulation (Powder Coatings, Water-borne Coatings, Solvent-borne Coatings, and Radiation Curable Coatings), End-use Industry (Transportation, Consumer Products, and Heavy Equipment & Machinery), and Region - Global Forecasts to 2022", published by MarketsandMarkets', the market is projected to reach USD 69.28 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2017 to 2022.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160303/792302 )

Browse 154 market data tables and 34 figures spread through 172 pages and in-depth TOC on"OEM Coatings Market"

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/oem-coatings-market-36593030.html

Early buyers will receive 10% customization on this report

The growth of the OEM coatings market across the globe is fueled by the increased demand for OEM coatings from the transportation industry for coating various OEM parts used in automobiles. There is an increasing demand for OEM coatings in the Middle East & Africa, Asia-Pacific, North America, and South America.

Request for Sample PDF of Report @ http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownload.asp?id=36593030

The powder coatings formulation segment of the OEM coatings market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2017 to 2022.

The powder coatings formulation segment of the OEM coatings market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2017 and 2022, owing to the increased use of these coatings in different end-use industries. The market for powder coatings is large as these coatings are used in a variety of applications. Moreover, with the increasing environmental concerns regarding the presence of the volatile organic compounds (VOCs) in OEM coatings, the market for OEM coatings has been witnessing a shift towards the use of powder coatings as these coatings have low or negligible presence of volatile organic compounds (VOCs). These powder coatings are also preferred over other coatings due to their cost-effectiveness and are easily available.

Among end-use industries, the transportation segment is projected to lead the OEM coatings from 2017 to 2022.

The transportation end-use industry segment is projected to lead the OEM coatings market during the forecast period, owing to the increased demand for OEM coatings from the transportation industry across the globe. In the transportation industry, OEM coatings are used for automotive, marine, and other transportation applications. Rising income of the middle-class population, improving economic conditions across the globe, modern lifestyle, and increasing purchasing power of the masses are the major factors expected to drive the growth of the transportation end-use industry segment of the OEM coatings market during the forecast period.

The Asia-Pacific region is the largest market for OEM coatings across the globe.

In 2016, the Asia-Pacific region led the OEM coatings market in terms of both, value as well as volume. The growth of the Asia-Pacific OEM coatings market is due to increased use of OEM coatings by different end-use industries in China, India, Japan, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Improving economic conditions in the region have led to increased demand for automobiles in the Asia-Pacific region, thereby fueling the growth of the OEM coatings market in the region. Moreover, the continuously increasing population of the region is also contributing towards increased demand for consumer products, which, in turn, is leading to the growth of the Asia-Pacific OEM coatings market.

Make an Inquiry @ http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_Buying.asp?id=36593030

There are a few global players operating in the OEM Coatings Market. These companies are actively investing in various strategies, such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, and joint ventures to increase their market shares and strengthen their position in the OEM coatings market. PPG Industries, Inc. (U.S.), Akzo Nobel N.V. (Netherlands), The Sherwin-Williams Company (U.S.), The Valspar Corporation (U.S.), Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (U.S.), Jotun (Norway), BASF SE (Germany), Nippon Paints Holdings Co., Ltd. (Japan), 3M Company (U.S.), and Kansai Paints Co., Ltd. (Japan), among others are the leading players operating in the OEM coatings market, who have adopted various organic and inorganic strategies to ensure their growth in the market.

Browse Related Reports:

Paints & Coatings Market by Resin (Acrylic, Alkyd, Epoxy, Polyurethane, Polyester), Technology (Water-Based, Solvent-Based, High Solids, Powder), Application (Architectural & Industrial), and Region - Global Forecasts to 2022

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/paint-coating-market-156661838.html

Metal Coatings Market by Type (Polyester, Plastisol, Siliconized Polyster, Fluropolymer, Polyurethane), Process (Coil, Extrusion, Hot Dip Galvanizing), Technology (Liquid, Powder), End Use Industry, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/metal-coating-market-96303322.html

Subscribe Reports from Chemicals & Materials Domain: http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Knowledgestore.asp

About MarketsandMarkets'

MarketsandMarkets' provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 5000 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets' for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets' are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets' now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets' is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "RT" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Rohan

MarketsandMarkets'

701 Pike Street

Suite 2175, Seattle,

WA 98101, United States

Tel: 1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com



Visit Our Blog @http://www.marketsandmarketsblog.com/market-reports/chemical

Connect with us on LinkedIn @ http://www.linkedin.com/company/marketsandmarkets