sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 16.06.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 558 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

38,22 Euro		-0,105
-0,27 %
WKN: A1XA8R ISIN: DK0060534915 Ticker-Symbol: NOVC 
Aktie:
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
OMX Copenhagen 20
STOXX Europe 50
1-Jahres-Chart
NOVO NORDISK A/S Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
NOVO NORDISK A/S 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
38,35
38,433
17:16
38,295
38,42
17:16
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
NOVO NORDISK A/S
NOVO NORDISK A/S Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
NOVO NORDISK A/S38,22-0,27 %