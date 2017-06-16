Pomerantz LLP: SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation - BAH

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 16, 2017 / Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation ("Booz Allen" or the "Company") (NYSE: BAH) (ISIN: US0995021062). Investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 9980.

The investigation concerns whether Booz Allen and certain of its officers and/or directors have violated Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

On June 15, 2017, post-market, Booz Allen disclosed that on June 7, 2017, the Company's subsidiary Booz Allen Hamilton Inc. "was informed that the U.S. Department of Justice is conducting a civil and criminal investigation relating to certain elements of [its] cost accounting and indirect cost charging practices with the U.S. government."

On this news, Booz Allen's share price has fallen as much as $5.83, or 14.82% post-market on June 15, 2017.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Florida, and Los Angeles, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com.

SOURCE: Pomerantz LLP