Glaston Corporation: Notification of Change in Holdings according to Chapter 9, Section 10 of the Securities Markets Act



Glaston Corporation has today received a notification pursuant to chapter 9, section 5 of the Securities Market Act from OP-Rahastoyhtiö Oy, according to which OP-Suomi Pienyhtiöt Fund's ownership of shares and votes in Glaston Corporation has exceeded 5% following an acquisition of shares on 15 June 2017. Total position of person subject to the notification obligation:



% of shares % of shares and Total of Total number and voting voting rights both in of shares and rights through financial % voting rights (total of instruments (total (7.A+7.B of issuer 7.A) of 7.B) ) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Resulting situation 7.19 - 7.19 193,708,336 on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Positions of - - - previous notification (if applicable) --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: A: Shares and voting rights



Number of Number of % of shares % of shares shares and shares and and voting and voting voting rights voting rights rights rights -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Class/type of Direct Indirect Direct (AML Indirect (AML shares ISIN (SMA 9:5) (SMA 9:6 and 9:5) 9:6 and 9:7) code 9:7) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- FI0009010219 - 13,918,323 - 7.19 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- SUBTOTAL A 13,918,323 7.19 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity.



Name % of shares and % of shares and voting rights Total of voting rights through financial instruments both -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Op-Rahastoyhtiö 0.00% - 0.00% Oy -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- OP-Suomi 7.19% - 7.19% Pienyhtiöt fund --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Since 13 June 2011, OP Cooperative has not counted its own shareholdings, or those of its subsidiaries, or of organisations within its sphere of interest, together with shares in mutual funds or undertakings for collective investment in transferrable securities administered by OP Fund Management Company Limited. OP Fund Management Company Limited uses its voting rights, in the mutual funds and undertakings for collective investment in transferrable securities which it administers, in a manner independent of the parent company.



GLASTON CORPORATION



For further information, please contact: Taina Tirkkonen, General Counsel and SVP,HR, tel. +358 10 500 500



