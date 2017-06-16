

MOSCOW (dpa-AFX) - Russian President Vladimir Putin has accused the US Government of repeatedly meddling in Russian politics, especially in their 2000 and 2012 elections.



Putin made the shocking revelation in an interview aired on US television network Showtime Thursday night.



US filmmaker Oliver Stone's four-part 'The Putin Interviews' series is currently available on Showtime website.



Putin's claim comes at a time multiple investigations are going on into the Donald Trump campaign's alleged links with the Russian government to manipulate the 2016 US presidential election.



Wednesday, the US Senate had passed an amendment to strengthen and expand the current sanctions against Russia for its attempts to interfere in the presidential election, and destabilizing activities in other parts of the world.



'[They did it] in 2000, and in 2012, this always happened. But especially aggressively in 2012', Putin told the Oscar-winning director.



All of the other post-Soviet republics and countries in other parts of the world have also been subject to US meddling, according to him.



He also explained how Washington has attempted to interfere in the Russian electoral process through US diplomatic staff and by providing financial support to NGOs.



He accused that American diplomatic personnel campaigned for the Russian opposition.



Putin claimed he had pointed out this to Barack Obama when he was President, and former US State Secretary John Kerry.



The Russian leader denied allegations that his government engaged in cyber attacks targeting Washington and that Moscow interfered in the November US presidential elections.



Relations between the two major powers are being held hostage to US domestic squabbles and used as 'a tool in the intra-political fight in the United States,' according to Putin.



