Global Session Initiation Protocol Trunking Market to Grow at a CAGR of 18% by 2021 - Due to Increased Popularity of VoLTE Among Enterprises - Research and Markets

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Session Initiation Protocol Trunking Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

The global session initiation protocol trunking market to grow at a CAGR of 18.23% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global Session Initiation Protocol Trunking Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is convergence of VoIP and UC. The SIP emerged as the protocol within the VoIP market, particularly within IP-PBX solutions. SIP is a signaling protocol for Internet conferencing, presence, telephony, events notification, and instant messaging for UC systems. Some of the companies such as Nortel, Avaya, Siemens, and Microsoft (with Live Communication Server) are adopting SIP as a standard for their VoIP solutions.



According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is rising adoption of cloud-based solutions. The increasing adoption of cloud-based solutions has been significantly affecting many business operations. The demand for hardware and software that facilitate UC is high, which contributes to a significant market share of SIP trunking. Sangoma, a cloud-based communication system, with its PBXact UCC, offers cloud-based telephony services to SMEs that use feature-rich UC solutions. These solutions can be customized to meet specific business requirements.



Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is network security issues. Cloud-based systems are vulnerable to viruses, hackers, and data crashing. Issues such as unauthorized access, interruption-of-service, eavesdropping, registration and media manipulation, and spam over internet telephony (SPIT) create challenges related to authenticity, integrity, and confidentiality. Organizations are encrypting or decrypting VoIP traffic for security inspection, which, in turn, is leading to organizational and operational problems.

Key vendors



AT&T

CenturyLink

Verizon

XO Communications



Other prominent vendors



2600Hz

3CX

8x8

Comcast

Cox Communication

Digium

FairPoint Communications

Others



Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: Executive summary



PART 02: Scope of the report



PART 03: Research Methodology



PART 04: Introduction



PART 05: Market landscape



PART 06: Market segmentation by deployment of services

PART 07: Market segmentation by end-users



PART 08: Market segmentation by location



PART 09: Geographical segmentation



PART 10: Market drivers



PART 11: Impact of drivers



PART 12: Market challenges



PART 13: Impact of drivers and challenges



PART 14: Market trends



PART 15: Vendor landscape



PART 16: Key vendor analysis



