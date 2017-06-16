sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 16.06.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 558 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
16.06.2017 | 18:09
(3 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Chelverton Small Companies Dividend Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire
London, June 16

Chelverton Small Companies Dividend Trust PLC
The Company announces:
Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 09/06/2017) of £55.26m
Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 09/06/2017) of £42.88m
The Net Asset Value (NAV) at 09/06/2017 was:
Number of shares in issue:
Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including unaudited current period revenue*249.29p17,200,000
Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue*240.91p
Ordinary share price242.25p
Premium / (Discount) to NAV(2.82)%
Ordinary shares have an undated life
ZDP share132.43p9,349,000
ZDP share price136.25p
Premium to NAV2.88%
ZDP shares are held in a subsidiary and have a redemption date of 08/01/2018
*Current period revenue covers the period 01/05/2016 to 09/06/2017

Name of company% of portfolio
1Games Workshop Group Plc Ordinary 5p2.58
2Acal Plc Ordinary 5p2.32
3StatPro Group Plc Ordinary 1p2.32
4Belvoir Lettings Plc Ordinary2.23
5McColl's Retail Group Plc Ordinary 0.1p2.23
6Amino Technologies Plc GBp 12.20
7Brown (N) Group Ordinary 11.052p2.10
8Connect Group Plc Ordinary 5p2.03
9Gattaca Plc Common GBp12.03
10Curtis Banks Group Plc GBp0.51.99
11Jarvis Securities Plc Ordinary 1p1.98
12Moss Bros Group Plc Ordinary 5p1.94
13Polar Capital Holdings Plc GBp 2.51.92
14Personal Group Holdings Plc Ordinary 5p1.88
15Marston's Plc Ordinary 7.375p1.87
16Alumasc Group (The) Plc Ordinary 12.5p1.82
17Mucklow (A&J) Group Plc REIT 25p1.81
18Diversified Gas & Oil Plc Ordinary 1p1.72
19Conviviality Plc Ord 0.02p1.68
20Dairy Crest Group Plc Ordinary 25p1.68

© 2017 PR Newswire