Chelverton Small Companies Dividend Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire
London, June 16
|Chelverton Small Companies Dividend Trust PLC
|The Company announces:
|Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 09/06/2017) of £55.26m
|Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 09/06/2017) of £42.88m
|The Net Asset Value (NAV) at 09/06/2017 was:
|Number of shares in issue:
|Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including unaudited current period revenue*
|249.29p
|17,200,000
|Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue*
|240.91p
|Ordinary share price
|242.25p
|Premium / (Discount) to NAV
|(2.82)%
|Ordinary shares have an undated life
|ZDP share
|132.43p
|9,349,000
|ZDP share price
|136.25p
|Premium to NAV
|2.88%
|ZDP shares are held in a subsidiary and have a redemption date of 08/01/2018
|*Current period revenue covers the period 01/05/2016 to 09/06/2017
|Name of company
|% of portfolio
|1
|Games Workshop Group Plc Ordinary 5p
|2.58
|2
|Acal Plc Ordinary 5p
|2.32
|3
|StatPro Group Plc Ordinary 1p
|2.32
|4
|Belvoir Lettings Plc Ordinary
|2.23
|5
|McColl's Retail Group Plc Ordinary 0.1p
|2.23
|6
|Amino Technologies Plc GBp 1
|2.20
|7
|Brown (N) Group Ordinary 11.052p
|2.10
|8
|Connect Group Plc Ordinary 5p
|2.03
|9
|Gattaca Plc Common GBp1
|2.03
|10
|Curtis Banks Group Plc GBp0.5
|1.99
|11
|Jarvis Securities Plc Ordinary 1p
|1.98
|12
|Moss Bros Group Plc Ordinary 5p
|1.94
|13
|Polar Capital Holdings Plc GBp 2.5
|1.92
|14
|Personal Group Holdings Plc Ordinary 5p
|1.88
|15
|Marston's Plc Ordinary 7.375p
|1.87
|16
|Alumasc Group (The) Plc Ordinary 12.5p
|1.82
|17
|Mucklow (A&J) Group Plc REIT 25p
|1.81
|18
|Diversified Gas & Oil Plc Ordinary 1p
|1.72
|19
|Conviviality Plc Ord 0.02p
|1.68
|20
|Dairy Crest Group Plc Ordinary 25p
|1.68