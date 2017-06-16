

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - New York Mayor Bill de Blasio has unveiled plans that is intended to create over 100,000 new jobs over the next decade.



Blasio released 'New York Works,' a series of 25 initiatives to spur 100,000 jobs with good wages over the coming decade.



The Mayor's office in a statement said, the City will invest in industries with high wages and job potential, focusing on jobs that pay at least $50,000 per year or offer a clear path to that salary level, in order to combat economic inequality, grow the middle class and adapt to ever-changing technology.



The de Blasio administration will invest heavily in technology, particularly cybersecurity, life sciences and health care, industrial and manufacturing, and the creative and cultural sectors.



'We have to take economic inequality head-on, and that means raising wages and launching more New Yorkers into the middle class. These are the fast-growing, high-paying industries that represent the future of our city, but only if we invest now in the places, the workforce and the infrastructure to compete,' said Mayor Bill de Blasio.



