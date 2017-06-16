

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The European markets ended Friday's session with modest gains, following the losses of the last few days. Investors cheered the news that Greece's creditors reached an agreement to release the next tranche of funds to Athens. Investors also heaved a sigh of relief after a new poll showed French President Emmanuel Macron's centrist party is heading for a large majority in Sunday's legislative elections.



Automakers were in focus after European car sales bounced back in May. Energy stocks also fared well as crude oil prices stabilized.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index advanced 0.55 percent. The Euro Stoxx 50 index of eurozone bluechip stocks increased 0.52 percent, while the Stoxx Europe 50 index, which includes some major U.K. companies, added 0.44 percent.



The DAX of Germany climbed 0.48 percent and the CAC 40 of France rose 0.89 percent. The FTSE 100 of the U.K. gained 0.60 percent and the SMI of Switzerland finished higher by 1.25 percent.



Europe's passenger car sales rebounded in May, data from the European Automobile Manufacturers Association showed Friday. The number of passenger cars registered across the EU increased 7.6 percent year-on-year to 1.38 million units in May. The growth reversed a 6.6 percent drop seen in April.



In Frankfurt, Volkswagen dropped 0.80 percent and Daimler slipped 0.08 percent. BMW also finished lower by 0.07 percent. However, Renault climbed 0.94 percent in Paris and Peugeot added 2.07 percent.



In Paris, outdoor advertising company JCDecaux gained 0.90 percent after winning the exclusive advertising contract for the Tocumen International Airport in Panama.



Societe Generale rose 0.04 percent as the shares of its car leasing arm ALD Automotive traded above their initial public offering price.



Credit Agricole slid 0.25 percent after its international private banking arm Indosuez Wealth Management entered into exclusive discussions to acquire the private banking activities of Credit Industriel et Commercial in Singapore and Hong Kong.



In London, BHP Billiton fell 0.17 percent after the mining giant elected Ken MacKenzie, a former managing director of global packaging group Amcor, as its new chairman.



BP Plc gained 1.24 percent. The energy giant and its Indian partner Reliance Industries have unveiled plans to invest a combined $6 billion in the D6 gas field in the Krishna-Godavari (KG) basin.



Rolls Royce Holding increased 1.40 percent after the engines maker said it has started 2017 well, with all businesses performing in line with its expectations.



Capita shares dipped 0.08 percent. Reuters reported that Australia's Link Group and three buyout funds are putting the finishing touches to their rival offers for the British outsourcing group's asset management services arm.



Retailer Tesco tumbled 4.92 percent, erasing early gains after posting its strongest U.K. sales growth in seven years.



Nestle jumped 3.02 percent in Zurich after the company said it was considering a sale of its U.S. confectionery business.



Eurozone inflation slowed as estimated in May, largely reflecting the slowdown in energy price growth, final data from Eurostat showed Friday.



Headline inflation eased to 1.4 percent from 1.9 percent in April. The rate came in line with the flash estimate published on May 31.



Eurozone labor cost increased at a steady pace in the first quarter, Eurostat reported Friday. Hourly labor cost grew 1.5 percent on a yearly basis, the same rate as seen in the fourth quarter of 2016.



New residential construction in the U.S. unexpectedly showed a steep drop in the month of May, according to a report released by the Commerce Department on Friday. The report said housing starts slumped by 5.5 percent to an annual rate of 1.092 million in May from the revised April estimate of 1.156 million.



The significant decline surprised economists, who had expected housing starts to climb to a rate of 1.215 million from the 1.172 million originally reported for the previous month.



