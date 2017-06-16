Technavio has announced the top five leading vendors in their recente-commerce logistics market in APACreport until 2021. This research report also lists eight other prominent vendors that are expected to impact the market during the forecast period.

The e-commerce logistics market in APAC will grow rapidly during the forecast period because of the evolution of the cross-border e-commerce market. This market is expected to grow at a rate of 28% during the coming years. In emerging markets like India, China, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia, the trend of cross-border e-commerce market is increasing. APAC is expected to generate around 40% of the global cross-border revenue. These countries have also recorded an increase in foreign goods consumption and are driving demand in the market. China is expected to be the largest market for online shopping as the growing middle-class population is increasingly spending on foreign products.

Competitive vendor landscape

The e-commerce logistics market in APAC is highly fragmented with the presence of several small and medium-sized players. There are many domestic players providing logistics services at lower prices as an inexpensive alternative to the slightly more expensive logistics services. This is an attempt to use sales volumes to gain market shares. The increasing demand for e-commerce logistics player services due to increase in e-retailing in the region has attracted many new players who have large capital to invest.

Sharan Raj, an industry expert at Technavio for research on logistics, says, "Companies with better technical and financial resources can develop innovative logistics services that render their competitors' services obsolete and non-competitive even before they are launched, or costs are recovered. Therefore, vendors must develop modern technologies and stay abreast of the emerging technologies that could affect the continuing competitiveness of logistics services in the market.

Top five e-commerce logistics market in APAC

Aramex

Aramex provides comprehensive logistics and transportation solutions to domestic and international customers. The company delivers small packages to retail and wholesale customers worldwide.

Aramex international shipping solutions are categorized as export express and import express. Its service offerings include door-to-door shipping solutions for large and small packages around the world. It provides real-time tracking updates onsite with delivery proof and notification through emails and messages. Its import express is categorized into two types the priority import express and value import express.

CEVA Logistics

CEVA Logistics is a non-asset-based leading supply chain solutions and logistics service company. It operates through two major segments contract logistics and freight management.

The company offers supply chain solutions in freight management, contract logistics, and distribution and transportation management to large and medium-sized companies. It operates through a global network in 1,000 locations spread across 170 countries and is supported by more than 44,000 employees.

DPDHL Group

DPDHL Group is a global logistics service provider. It provides diversified solutions from industrial supply chains to parcel delivery services. The revenue generated in FY2016 was USD 63.06 billion. The company operates in the four segments,which are mail, supply chain, freight, and express.

FedEx

FedEx offers a broad portfolio of services pertaining to transportation, e-commerce, and business delivery. As of May 2016, the company had over 325,000 employees and served customers in more than 220 countries. It has four segments such as FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services.

FedEx Express segment offers supply chain solutions, international trade services, and ocean and air freight forwarding services through its subsidiaries FedEx Trade Networks and FedEx Supply Chain Systems.

SF Express

SF Express provides information collection, market development, logistics distribution, and express delivery services to customers worldwide. The company provides its customers with special services like monitoring, car delivery, specialty claims services, and others for delivering high-value items. These are the secure type of delivery services with tracking control, accurate delivery, and provide payment collection. They also offer value-added services, such as SMS notification. These services are available in mainland China.

