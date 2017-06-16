EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ -- (Marketwired) -- 06/16/17 -- Carl Wolf, chairman and chief executive officer of MamaMancini's Holdings, Inc. (the "Company" or "MamaMancini's") (OTCQB: MMMB), a marketer of specialty pre-prepared, frozen and refrigerated all natural food products (as defined by the United States Department of Agriculture), commented today on the proposed acquisition of Whole Foods by Amazon.

"The proposed Amazon purchase of Whole Foods augurs well for the trend of healthier, nutritious, and good tasting fresh foods in the perimeter of the supermarket," commented Mr. Wolf. "The purchase reflects the accelerating lifestyle trend of millions of American consumers purchasing prepared foods with a superior nutritional profile that require minimal preparation times. We believe this combination of retail presence to products such as ours, could have a very beneficial impact on MamaMancini's future growth. The acquisition of Whole Foods increases Amazon's ability to efficiently deliver perishable foods within hours of purchase. Recent surveys indicate that up to 70% of consumers decide on their dinner meal after 12 pm. This will make the availability of high quality, perishable products -- such as those of MamaMancini's -- a key buying decision for consumers."

About MamaMancini's

MamaMancini's is a marketer and distributor of a line of beef meatballs, turkey meatballs, and chicken meatballs all with sauce, five cheese stuffed beef, turkey and chicken meatballs all with sauce, original beef and turkey meatloaves and bacon gorgonzola beef meatloaf, and other similar Italian cuisine products. The Company's sales have been growing on a consistent basis as the Company expands its distribution channel, which includes major retailers such as Costco, Publix, Shop Rite, Price Chopper, Jewel, SaveMarts, Luckys, Lunds/Byerly's, SuperValu, Safeway, Albertsons, Spartan Stores, Bashas, Whole Foods, Shaw's Supermarkets, Kings, Roche Brothers, Key Foods, Stop-n-Shop, Giant Stores, Giant Eagle, Food Town, Randalls, Kroger, Shoppers, Marsh's Supermarkets, King Kullen, Lowes Stores, Central Markets, Weis Markets, Ingles, and The Fresh Market.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may," "future," "plan" or "planned," "will" or "should," "expected," "anticipates," "draft," "eventually" or "projected." You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in the Company's 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2016 and other filings made by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

