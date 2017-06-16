Technavio's latest report on the global airport surveillance radar marketprovides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2017-2021. Technavio defines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170616005573/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the global airport surveillance radar market from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The global airport surveillance radar market is driven by numerous factors such as integration of surveillance radar systems with satellite navigation systems, which will allow ATC operators to track aircraft within their respective airspace more efficiently. The requirement for adopting enhanced data processing procedures will also nurture the adoption of digital airport surveillance radar systems that provide superior performance compared with conventional analog surveillance radar systems.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free

The top three emerging trends driving the global airport surveillance radar marketaccording to Technavio aerospace and defense research analysts are:

Increasing investments in airport construction

Evolution of revised multifunction phased array radar

Increasing demand due to runway incursions

Increasing investments in airport construction

"The growth in the Middle East is an attribute of the millions of pilgrims visiting Saudi Arabia every year and the impact of the Dubai airport, which is the world's busiest international airport. The new USD 32 billion Al Maktoum International Airport project, which will be part of Dubai World Central, will enable the airport to cater to 220 million passengers in the UAE," says Avimanyu Basu, a lead analyst at Technavio for research on aerospace components

The year 2016 witnessed significant investments in airport construction and refurbishment projects, particularly in APAC, followed by the Middle East. Some of the highest investments are Dubai World Central at almost USD 33 billion and Istanbul Grand at around USD 37 billion. Despite the steep drop in oil prices and the slow recovery of the global economy from the downturn of 2008-2009, the global passenger traffic has been found to be increasing across airports, which engineered the considerable investment.

Evolution of revised multifunction phased array radar

"The multifunction phased array radar project was initially directed toward establishing a platform to simultaneously carry out aircraft tracking, wind profiling, and weather surveillance with the help of a single-phased array weather radar. In comparison with conventional weather radars, which mechanically rotate and require tilting the radar dish to analyze parts of the atmosphere, the phased array radar features a flat panel antenna that remains stationary," adds Avimanyu.

The MPAR depicts the capability of scanning the sky in less than a minute and can detect potential severe weather conditions. Implementing such technologies will also enable forecasters to identify changes in the storm with respect to its intensity.

Increasing demand due to runway incursions

Runway incursions in any occurrence create a hindrance with aircraft operations in landing and takeoff either due to the presence of human, aircraft, vehicle, or any object on the ground. Reducing runway incursions is one of the top priorities of airport operators and ATC controllers. There is a greater emphasis on the development of runway safety systems for minimizing runway incursions. Airports are currently being installed with radar systems to guide ATC controllers and coordinate aircraft movements on the runway.

Browse Related Reports:

Global Aerospace Titanium Fasteners Market 2017-2021

Global Airport Walkway Market 2017-2021

Global Airport Walkway Market 2017-2021

Become a Technavio Insights member and access all three of these reports for a fraction of their original cost. As a Technavio Insights member, you will have immediate access to new reports as they're published in addition to all 6,000+ existing reports covering segments like defenseaerospace, and defense technology. This subscription nets you thousands in savings, while staying connected to Technavio's constant transforming research library, helping you make informed business decisions more efficiently.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. The company develops over 2000 pieces of research every year, covering more than 500 technologies across 80 countries. Technavio has about 300 analysts globally who specialize in customized consulting and business research assignments across the latest leading edge technologies.

Technavio analysts employ primary as well as secondary research techniques to ascertain the size and vendor landscape in a range of markets. Analysts obtain information using a combination of bottom-up and top-down approaches, besides using in-house market modeling tools and proprietary databases. They corroborate this data with the data obtained from various market participants and stakeholders across the value chain, including vendors, service providers, distributors, re-sellers, and end-users.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170616005573/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.technavio.com