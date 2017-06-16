Acne Treatment Market Global Analysis: Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Industry Demand and Forecasts to 2021- MarketReportsOnline

PUNE, India, June 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The report entitled "Global Acne Treatment Market: (2017-2021 Edition)", provides analysis of the global acne treatment market and its products, with detailed analysis of market size and growth in terms of value. The report also provides in brief about the market split. The global acne treatment market can be divided into seven segments: Antibiotics, Non-Inflammatory, Antimicrobials, Combination Medications, Hormonal Agents, Oral Retinoid, and Topical Retinoid.

Company Coverage of Acne Treatment Market: Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Valeant Pharmaceuticals, Dermira & Allergan (Actavis Plc)

The report also provides a detailed analysis of prescription drugs available in the market for acne treatment. Details of SOLODYN, EPIDUO, ABSORICA, ACZONE and DORYX has provided in terms of their worldwide sales. The report includes the detailed regional analysis, covering market size and growth for global acne treatment market for the following regions: the US and Asia Pacific. The US is the largest market for acne treatment in terms of value.

Growth of the overall global acne treatment market has also been forecasted for the period 2017-2021, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

The global acne treatment market is highly fragmented with a large number of niche players. Company profiling of Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Valeant Pharmaceuticals, Dermira and Allergan (Actavis Plc) has provided in the report. Company profiling is based on attributes like business overview, financial overview and strategies adopted by these companies in order to grow in the market.

Country Coverage: The US, Asia Pacific

The global acne treatment market is growing rapidly over the years and is expected to increase further in the forecasted period (2017-2021). Global acne treatment is supported by a number of growth drivers such as rising disposable income, high global prevalence rate of acne, unhealthy eating habits and increasing awareness in teenagers regarding acne treatment etc. Yet, there are certain challenges such as entry of generic drugs, safety issue regarding products and increasing acceptance of ant-acne treatment etc. that hinder the growth of the market.

There are some latest trends that will help the acne treatment market to grow in the forecasted period. Such trends are laser treatment, shift towards combination products, technology-driven products and efficacy concern on current drugs.

Major Points from Table of Contents:

1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction

2.1 Overview of Acne

2.2 Types of Acne

2.3 Acne Treatment

3. Global Market Analysis

3.1 Global Acne Treatment Market: An Analysis

3.2 Global Acne Market Split

4. Product Analysis

4.1 Global Prescription Drugs

4.2 Over the Counter Products

5. Country/Regional Analysis

5.1 The US Acne Treatment Market: An Analysis

5.2 Asia Pacific Acne Treatment Market: An Analysis

6. Competitive Landscape

6.1 Dermatology Company Valuations

7. Company Profiling

