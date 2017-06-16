According to the latest market study released by Technavio, theglobal cellulosic ethanol market is expected to reach USD 18.01 billion by 2021, growing at a CAGR of more than 45%.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170616005591/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the global cellulosic ethanol market from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business wire)

This research report titled 'Global Cellulosic Ethanol Market 2017-2021' provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. This market research report also includes up to date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

Cellulosic ethanol has high economic importance as a biofuel and is a potential alternative to fossil fuel. Its large-scale production and distribution have been started in several developed countries such as the US, Germany, Brazil, France, and Italy. The main types of feedstock used in the production of cellulosic ethanol are wood and grass, which are not used for human consumption. Some of the cellulosic grasses and trees are switchgrass, miscanthus, prairie grasses, reed canary grass, poplar, mesquite, willow, and shrub willow.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free

Technavio's chemicals and materials research analysts categorize the global cellulosic ethanol market into the following segments by feedstock. They are:

Energy crops

Agricultural residues

Organic MSW

Forest residues

The top three feedstock segments for the global cellulosic ethanol market are discussed below:

Energy crops

Energy crops are used to produce cellulosic ethanol and other biofuels. These are non-food crops, which require low cost and lesser maintenance to produce. Typically, energy crops can be segmented into two subcategories: Woody and herbaceous. Herbaceous energy crops mainly include grasses such as Arundo donax, Andropogon gerardii, Miscanthus giganteus, Panicum virgatum or switchgrass, elephant grass, and sweet sorghum. Woody energy crops are fast-growing trees such as poplar, sweetgum, silver maple, black locust, eucalyptus, and willow.

According to Ajay Adhikari, a lead bio-chemicals and bio-materials research analyst from Technavio, "Woody energy crops generally grow at an approximate speed of 9-11 feet in a year and reach nearly 70-85 feet in 8-10 years. They produce 2%-10% more wood biomass per acre in comparison with the natural forest trees. The increasing requirement of biomass to produce renewable fuels and growing awareness to minimize greenhouse gas and carbon emission are expected to boost the demand for energy crops as a biofuel feedstock.

Agricultural residues

Agricultural residues are one of the key feedstocks to produce cellulosic ethanol. Various agricultural wastes, by-products, and processing residues such as straw of grain crops, chaff, husks, bagasse, cobs, roots, stalks, and stubble are commonly used as feedstock. Wheat, maize, rice, and sugarcane are the some of the major crops that generate the majority of the lignocellulosic feedstock in the agricultural sector.

"Rice farming largely produces leaf sheaths, leaf blades, stems, and the panicle remnants. Residues of rice plants are abundant for cellulosic ethanol production. APAC is the largest producer of rice straw and holds more than 90% of the production share," says Ajay.

Organic MSW

Organic MSW is an abundant and economical feedstock to produce cellulosic ethanol. It is helpful for municipalities and the cellulosic ethanol producers. It largely reduces the cost of the municipal agencies, which is mainly incurred in collection, treatment, and disposal of organic MSW. It also helps biofuel producers by providing them a sustainable continuous source of organic feedstock.

Organic MSW largely includes discarded wood parts, food, paper, and garden waste. It is beneficial for cellulosic ethanol producers as municipalities supply it either for free or at minimal cost as an alternative to the landfill costings. The low feedstock cost directly reduces the overall cost of the product.

The top vendors highlighted by Technavio's research analysts in this report are:

Beta Renewables

DuPont

Enerkem

Fiberight

GranBio

Browse Related Reports:

Global Sheet Membrane Market 2017-2021

Global Reverse Osmosis (RO) Membrane Market 2017-2021

Global Glycerol Market 2017-2021

Become a Technavio Insights member and access all three of these reports for a fraction of their original cost. As a Technavio Insights member, you will have immediate access to new reports as they're published in addition to all 6,000+ existing reports covering segments like specialty chemicalsmetals and minerals, and plastics, polymers, and elastomers. This subscription nets you thousands in savings, while staying connected to Technavio's constant transforming research library, helping you make informed business decisions more efficiently.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. The company develops over 2000 pieces of research every year, covering more than 500 technologies across 80 countries. Technavio has about 300 analysts globally who specialize in customized consulting and business research assignments across the latest leading edge technologies.

Technavio analysts employ primary as well as secondary research techniques to ascertain the size and vendor landscape in a range of markets. Analysts obtain information using a combination of bottom-up and top-down approaches, besides using in-house market modeling tools and proprietary databases. They corroborate this data with the data obtained from various market participants and stakeholders across the value chain, including vendors, service providers, distributors, re-sellers, and end-users.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170616005591/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.technavio.com