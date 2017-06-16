SMYRNA, TN -- (Marketwired) -- 06/16/17 -- Franke and KWC, Swiss companies and leading names in luxury products for the kitchen and bath, have received four 2017 ADEX (Awards for Design Excellence) commendations for superior product design and quality. Franke's Chef Center and 3-in-1 filter faucets received platinum awards in the Kitchen Ideas category. KWC's INTRO bath line received a platinum award and the PIANA bath line received a gold award in the Bathroom Ideas category.

"For over 100 years, Franke and KWC have encapsulated the excellence of Swiss design -- from quality, to innovation, tradition and sustainability -- into each product we manufacture," said Tammy Nixon, Senior Brand Manager, Franke Kitchen Systems. "We are dedicated to creating innovative solutions that improve the kitchen and bathroom for every homeowner, and we thank the architect and design industry professionals whose votes uphold that our products remain top of the market."

Franke and KWC Products Earning 2017 Platinum ADEX Awards include:

Franke Chef Center - Franke's Chef Center features two versatile, anti-microbial compartments that can serve as a composter, wine bucket, storage bin, or any other purpose imaginable. Adding to its all-in-one appeal, the Chef Center also comes with an array of custom accessories, including a cutting board, colander, grid, mobile drainer board, push-button, remote-controlled-operated strainer basket and Franke's exclusive Roller Mat. Thoughtfully designed and engineered in Switzerland, the Chef Center's wide basin accommodates large pots and pans easily, and the sink reveal allows the custom accessories to lay flat on the sink ledge and slide easily from side to side. Handcrafted from premium-quality 18-gauge stainless steel, the Chef Center also features superior sound absorption to significantly reduce disposal and dishwashing noise.





Franke 3-in-1 Faucet - Franke's 3-in-1 filter faucets produce hot, cold and filtered water all from one faucet. Plus, the faucets are compatible with Franke's new StillPure® Filtration System and smartphone app, which monitors usage of filtered water and reminds users when it's time to replace filters through a Bluetooth connection. Franke's 3-in-1 faucets are available in two different models. Both faucets are built with dual pipes and aerators to ensure that filtered water and tap water are never in contact. The Ambient 3-in-1 Filter Faucet, made of low lead brass and available in chrome and satin nickel, features a sleek, slim and modern design. The EOS 3-in-1 Filter Faucet, uniquely made of stainless steel both inside and out, is compatible with Franke's Fast-In Quick Install Sink System.





KWC INTRO - KWC's INTRO, a collection of bathroom faucets, is distinguished by technological innovations such as a Neoperl® Caché® SSRE swiveling jet regulator, which allows consumers to change the direction and angle of the jet of water to suit their needs. The collection features a single lever faucet and a widespread faucet. It also features innovative, water spa technology including thermostatic and pressure balance valves that intuitively control water temperature and flow, and CoolFix® that only allows cold (as opposed to lukewarm) water to flow when the lever is in its central position, thereby drastically reducing hot water consumption. In addition, flow rates between 1.2 - 1.75 gallons per minute (gpm) ensure that KWC faucets help save water and protect the environment.





KWC's PIANA bathroom faucets won a 2017 Gold ADEX Award:

KWC PIANA - KWC's PIANA, a collection of bathroom faucets, features an inclined-upward spout that provides extra space between the faucet and sink bowl. Its ergonomic lever design fits comfortably in the user's hand, and its swiveling or fixed spout makes cleaning easy. The faucet is complete with CoolFix® Technology, which allows cold (as opposed to lukewarm) water to flow when the lever is in its central position, thereby drastically reducing hot water consumption. Flow rates of 1.2 gpm help save water. PIANA is available in three single-lever designs: standard, vessel and widespread.





ADEX is the largest and most prestigious awards program for product design in the architecture and design industry. Judges award points in several categories for each entry, and total points earned determine each product's score: platinum, gold or silver.

More information on Franke's Chef Center, 3-in-1 faucets and additional kitchen faucets, sinks and waste disposers can be found at www.franke.us/ks. More information on KWC's PIANA, INTRO and additional faucets, shower systems and accessories can be found at us.kwc.com.

About Franke Group

Franke belongs to the Artemis Group and is a world-leading provider of solutions for residential kitchens and bathrooms, public washrooms, professional foodservice and coffee preparation. The Group operates worldwide and employs around 9,000 people in 40 countries. For more information, visit www.franke.us/ks.

About KWC

KWC is a leading supplier of luxury kitchen and bath faucets, shower systems and accessories in North America. For more than 140 years, KWC has defined Swiss Excellence and is proud to be the first faucet manufacturer in Switzerland to receive the ISO 9001 Quality Assurance Certificate. KWC faucets are still designed and manufactured in Switzerland, which is our guarantee of the expertise and skill of the workforce, the constant refinement of tried-and-tested technologies, and a consistently high-quality product. For more information, visit: us.kwc.com.

